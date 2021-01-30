Topless Tesla: Ares Design Builds A Tesla Model S Roadster

January 30th, 2021 by Jo Borrás

Italian coach builders Ares Design have just unveiled their latest handcrafted creation, and it’s bound to be one that appeals to CleanTechnica‘s legions of Tesla fans. Meet the Ares Model S cabriolet — a car that promises to be as good as it gets for open-air driving enthusiasts until the real Tesla Roadster comes along. Or, is Ares’ Model S cabrio something more than that?

As most car enthusiasts already know, there are roadsters and speedsters that are low-slung, sporty, go-fast deals — like the Tesla Roadster or James Dean’s iconic Porsche 550 Spyder — and then there are cabriolets. The latter is, perhaps, best exemplified by a something like a Rolls-Royce Corniche. The Roller is a comfortable, quiet, open-air land yacht that has plenty of power, sure, but it’s a car that’s about the cruise as much as it is about the destination. Compared to the Tesla Roadster’s wild performance claims, a Model S cabriolet would offer roof for four more comfortable seats and enough luggage space for a romantic weekend getaway to the coast.

So, it’s a different thing than the official topless Tesla Roadster that’s coming soon. And that is one-thousand percent OK with me.

You can bet it’s OK with at least one other very well-heeled someone, too, because a handbuilt car like this ain’t cheap. “At ARES, our Co-create philosophy allows clients to work side by side with our designers and engineers to create their very own bespoke vehicle, a service that is unique to Ares,” explains Ares’ Co-founder and CEO Dany Bahar. “This Tesla project is a superb example of this: it was a pure coachbuilding project which we very much enjoy doing and seeing the results of our uncompromising standards.”

If Bahar’s name sounds familiar, that’s because he was the CEO of Lotus Cars for a while after stints as a high-powered executive at Red Bull and Ferrari. He was fired in disgrace and then sued, of course, but he seems to have bounced back pretty well, and there’s no denying the guy knows both great cars and EVs. After all, the first Tesla Roadster was based on the Lotus Elise!

Anyway, you can see a few more pictures of Ares’ slick Model S cabrio conversion below — and take some time to notice how well they translated the sedan’s 4-door lines to a 2-door body, especially around the rear 3/4. Inside, too, Ares has done an excellent job of dressing up the Model S’ interior without going too crazy. That’s just my take, though. What’s yours? Scroll on down to the comments section and let us know.

Ares Tesla Model S Cabriolet

Source | Images: Ares Design.









