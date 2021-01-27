NASDAQ: Here’s What To Expect For Tesla’s (TSLA) Q4 Earnings

January 27th, 2021 by Johnna Crider

Nasdaq shared in a recent blog what to expect from Tesla’s (TSLA) 4th quarter earnings. Noting that Tesla shares are is already 25% up year to date, this has “erased doubt” that Tesla can deliver the same rate of return for 2021 as it did in 2020 — which was a whopping 650%. For this year, Tesla’s stock surge has been led by the company reaching its goal of 500,000 electric vehicles produced in 2020. One major goal of Tesla’s was to sell 500,000 EVs in 2020, and it hit its target. Reaching this major goal shows that there is very strong demand for Tesla, as well as solid execution.

Nasdaq pointed out that even though skeptics continue to doubt and scoff at Tesla’s high valuation, Tesla isn’t really paying attention to its critics. Instead, the company has been focusing on its goals and executing its strategy — and you can clearly see the results of ignoring the haters and building yourself up.

Very few auto companies have done well this past year and Tesla’s deliveries of 499,550 for 2020, and its 4th quarter deliveries of 180,570, show that people want clean vehicles. Nasdaq also posed a question that Dan Ives from Wedbush Securities answered. Can Tesla’s growth be sustained throughout the year?

“There has been a massive appetite in the market for EV stocks led by Tesla over the past year as the demand trajectory for the EV sector continues to move markedly higher,” Ives said. Nasdaq also called out critics for insisting that Tesla is just an automaker and pointed out that it’s really not just an automaker such as Ford or GM. Tesla’s growth trajectory and its diverse product portfolio is something that you can’t just go to the dealership and buy.

You could try it — just walk into your local dealership and ask how much they could lower your electricity by switching to Ford’s new [make up a name here that’s synonymous with Powerwall]. Or stop by Audi and ask them about solar panels. They will think you’re very confused.

Tesla’s diverse products include not just vehicles and energy storage system, but also the Tesla Solar Roof, solar panels, and software. Tesla should be seen as a sustainable energy company — it’s right in the company’s mission statement.

In a nutshell, the one thing we can expect from Tesla’s earnings call today is its continued growth and success along with answers to very important questions such as FSD transferability, updates on the Cybertruck (maybe?), and perhaps a date for AI Day.

