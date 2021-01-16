A Look At The Tesla Model Y With 7 Seats﻿

January 16th, 2021 by Johnna Crider

Tesla Owners Club member GoForIt5 got to explore the Tesla Model Y with 7 seats while at the Fashion Island Tesla store in New Port Beach, California. GoForIt5 explained that the sales rep told them that since this particular store was a flagship store, they received the first 7 seat Model Y on January 12. Additionally, a Tesla video showing off the 7 seater has been published.

Here are GoForIt5’s first impressions:

Another shot of the back of the model Y third row. pic.twitter.com/hCqYMxQTEF — Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) January 15, 2021

This person is only 5’7″ and noted that the third row isn’t for adults — their head was almost touching the glass roof and probably would hit it when there’s a bump in the road. “It was really difficult for me to squeeze in and out through the second row also. That being said, this will be perfect for our 7 and 9-year-olds which is exactly what we’re getting the third row for.”

They also pointed out that the legroom was pretty narrow and that you’re basically sharing the legroom with the 2nd row by sliding those seats forward. “It appeared the third row when flat was about 5 inches higher than the rear cargo cover, so there is a little ramp piece they added to the cover as a transition.”

More information about the Model Y seven seater from TMC – 5’ 7” head almost touched the glass and would hit it if bumpy road

– Not confortable for adults

– No vents

– 2 USB C

– 2 cup holders

– No latch, although they have the rear anchor Source: https://t.co/QxucwIxLNp — Tesletter (@tesletter) January 15, 2021

It’s certainly not that comfortable for adults. There are no vents either. But there are two USB C ports and cupholders. GoForIt5 also noted that another rep shared information with them from their training and that information is as follows:

“Can adults fit in the third-row seats?

As is the case with all three-row SUVs, taller passengers will be most comfortable in the first and second rows. Rare customers who expect to frequently have taller passengers riding in the third row may want to explore the surprising affordability of Model X, which offers more space in its third-row thanks to its larger overall size.

Why isn’t the seven-seat configuration available on model Y performance?

This simplifies production as we expect the vast majority of model Y performance customers to continue to prefer the five-seat interior, which provides the best handling dynamics — a core focus for these customers. Model Y long-range is awfully quick, and it can be made even quicker by adding the acceleration boost upgrade. Model X is also a great alternative for some customers with Ludicrous performance available for seven passengers.

Can a third row be retrofitted to a five-seat model Y?

Tesla does not offer this retrofit for existing or new model Y. If customers want the third row, they should order their model Y new as a seven-seater.

Does the third row have LATCH attachments for child seats?

No. The third row is a great place for children who have grown out of child seats. Child seats should be used in the second row.

Does the third row have climate control vents?

The third row does not have dedicated vents. However, its climate is controlled via the first and second-row vents. Set in climate from the Tesla app in advance of a drive will maximize comfort in all three rows. Also, the “fresh air“ setting (turning recirculate off) improves airflow to the third row.”

GoForIt5 also included several photos. You can view them here.









