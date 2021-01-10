  
   

Clean Power

January 10th, 2021 by Zachary Shahan

Who Are You?

January 10th, 2021 by  

We love our readers. We couldn’t exist without our readers. Plus, we seem to have a lot in common.

The small percentage of readers who engage in lively discussions in the comment threads under articles enhance CleanTechnica immensely, and we learn a bit about those of you who do so. But we don’t actually know a lot about the vast majority of you, our hugely appreciated by anonymous readers. We also don’t know a ton about what you like to read aside from what article clicks tell us.

To help us learn a bit more about you and what you want from us, we would appreciate it if you would complete this short (11 question) survey. You can click that link to quickly complete it, or it’s also embedded right here:

Be sure to click “Done” when done. Thank you! 
 


 

Selling Teslas in 2012 vs. 2021

