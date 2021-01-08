Tesla’s New “Plaid” Model S May Arrive Sooner Than Expected 😉

January 8th, 2021 by Iqtidar Ali

Will Tesla release its new, updated “Plaid” Model S soon? YouTube personality Galileo Russell asked Elon Musk on Twitter if the company decided to “sandbag” the vehicle’s timeline to launch. Musk replied with a winking emoji. Hmmm.

2021 #Tesla Model S Plaid design refresh prototype spotted in Palo Alto, CA (860+ word story, pics, video)#TeslaModelShttps://t.co/6Th7M5xnHd — 🔋 Tesla Oracle (@TeslaOracle_com) January 4, 2021

However, some clues surfaced last week when, according to Inverse, “YouTube channel The Kilowatts shared footage of a tweaked version of Tesla’s car, as spotted on the roads of Palo Alto.” Regardless, for those ordering the Tri-Motor “Plaid” Model S, Tesla’s online configurator is still announcing “late 2021” as the estimated delivery timeframe. Tesla first started taking pre-orders for the “Plaid” Model S back in October, but the automaker hasn’t (yet) disclosed what design changes will accompany Model S 2.0.

So what’s new? It’s reported that “footage shows a number of tweaks versus the current Model S. Gone is the chrome finish in many areas, known as ‘chrome delete,’ and in are a set of new headlights. The body, on the whole, is slightly wider. The car also sports a new rear diffuser.”

A look at some spy shots of what could potentially be the “Plaid” Model S (YouTube: The Kilowatts)

Nevertheless, keep in mind: “In July 2019, Musk wrote that there is no ‘refreshed’ Model X or Model S coming, only a series of minor ongoing changes.”

Either way, there’ll more to the Plaid Model S than just aesthetic changes. “At the company’s September 2020 Battery Day, Tesla detailed the Plaid Model S. It’s set to feature over 520 miles of battery range, a top speed of 200 mph, and a 0 to 60 mph acceleration time of under two seconds. Tesla claims that the $138,490 car, set for launch in late 2021, has the ‘quickest 0 to 60 mph and quarter-mile acceleration of any production car ever,'” reports Inverse.

Whatever performance and design changes occur with the Plaid Model S, I’m sure the top execs at Porsche aren’t looking forward to racing it anytime soon.

WE JUST FOUND A MODEL S PLAID PROTOTYPE OUT TESTING IN PALO ALTO!

Check out that wide body and new wheels! #Tesla #Plaid pic.twitter.com/fLAZLyfk4w — The Kilowatts 🚗⚡️ (@klwtts) January 1, 2021

Article via EVANNEX. An earlier version of this article was originally published on Tesla Oracle.









