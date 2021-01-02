The 1st Tesla Salon In Poland Is Now Open

January 2nd, 2021 by Guest Contributor

Courtesy of NaPrądzie.pl, a portal containing the latest information from the world of electric cars and analyses and regulations from the electromobility industry.

Where is the Tesla Lounge?

At the end of 2020, Tesla managed to open its first official showroom in Poland. The salon is located in Ząbki near Warsaw on Radzymińska Street 334, on the site of the old Opel Auto Żoliborz salon. You can order your Tesla or go for a test drive right now.

There are already red flags and Teslas in front of the building, which means that the Tesla lounge is now officially open. As we learned from the salon staff, as soon as the Thessaloniki price list appeared (in July), Polish buyers place hundreds of orders, and deliveries are beginning in this new location. A Tesla Service facility is also planned for the neighborhood, moving over from where it is currently located in Warsaw on Powsińska Street.

The showroom does not yet have full equipment, including, for example, a design studio — a palette of body colors, upholstery, or types of rims to choose from.

Test Drives with a Tesla

Potential customers do already have the opportunity to make an appointment for a test drive. To do this, you need to go to tesla.com and select the new salon. Before driving, customers get a driving guide so that they can take the car themselves, without a Tesla salesperson. This approach is dictated by safety considerations in view of the prevailing pandemic.

As we were able to find out, Tesla is very positive about the official entry into the Polish market. In the future, more salons are also planned to open, but for now we do not know more details. As we have also been able to find out, due to such a huge interest in buying the cars, the teams responsible for the construction of Superchargers intends to focus on expanding the Polish infrastructure to meet the expectations and requirements of the market.

