10 Top Tesla Model 3 Aftermarket Products (Video Review)
I recently published a 16 month review of our Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus, but going through the aftermarket products we have in the car is a different matter that seemed to deserve its own video. However, I left out a few products that are not in my car at the moment. I’ll come back to those after the video and a bullet list of the products covered in the video. For now, here’s the 6½ minute video of what’s in my Model 3 every day:
The products covered in this video are here:
- Elon Musk & Starman Sunshade from EVANNEX (probably my favorite aftermarket product)
- Luxe floor mats (check out my dedicated review of these luxe floor mats)
- Trunk TPE waterproof trunk liner (check out my dedicated review of this trunk liner as well as the same kind of waterproof floor mats)
- Tesmanian cooler (check out my more detailed review of this cooler)
- EVANNEX frunk cooler (check out my more detailed review of this cooler)
- High-quality, hardcore sunshades (check out my dedicated review of these sunshades — which I’d say are a must in Florida)
- It seems EVANNEX doesn’t sell the super cool Cybertruck keychain that I love, but I can also recommend this fun Cybertruck t-shirt.
We also have a few products that are sometimes in the car and sometimes not, one product that I still need to install, and one product that is in the car all the time that I just forgot to mention.
First of all, there’s the EVANNEX trunk organizer, which is super useful for certain purposes but I have had out of the car for a bit because we’ve been stuffing tennis rackets, a tennis ball basket, a scooter, and other things in the trunk. I’ve reviewed this previously here, and I think it’s EVANNEX’s most popular product — or at least one of the company’s most popular products.
Seat hoodies — which are great for going to the beach and quite easy to put on and take off.
Extra interior lights — which I still need to install.
The product that is in the car right now but I totally forgot to mention is this blue screen shield protector for the touchscreen, which I totally forgot to mention because it works so well and is basically invisible.
Here are a couple more videos of some of the top products included in the first video above:
Check out my full long-term review of the Model 3 Standard Range Plus for more details, or our broader long-term review archives from various Tesla Model 3 owners.
If you now want to buy a Tesla Model 3 (or Model Y, Model S, or Model X), feel free to use my referral code to get some free Supercharging miles with your purchase: https://ts.la/zachary63404.
You can also get a $100 discount on Tesla solar with that code.
