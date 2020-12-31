10 Top Tesla Model 3 Aftermarket Products (Video Review)

December 31st, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

I recently published a 16 month review of our Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus, but going through the aftermarket products we have in the car is a different matter that seemed to deserve its own video. However, I left out a few products that are not in my car at the moment. I’ll come back to those after the video and a bullet list of the products covered in the video. For now, here’s the 6½ minute video of what’s in my Model 3 every day:

The products covered in this video are here:

We also have a few products that are sometimes in the car and sometimes not, one product that I still need to install, and one product that is in the car all the time that I just forgot to mention.

First of all, there’s the EVANNEX trunk organizer, which is super useful for certain purposes but I have had out of the car for a bit because we’ve been stuffing tennis rackets, a tennis ball basket, a scooter, and other things in the trunk. I’ve reviewed this previously here, and I think it’s EVANNEX’s most popular product — or at least one of the company’s most popular products.

Seat hoodies — which are great for going to the beach and quite easy to put on and take off.

Extra interior lights — which I still need to install.

The product that is in the car right now but I totally forgot to mention is this blue screen shield protector for the touchscreen, which I totally forgot to mention because it works so well and is basically invisible.

Here are a couple more videos of some of the top products included in the first video above:

Check out my full long-term review of the Model 3 Standard Range Plus for more details, or our broader long-term review archives from various Tesla Model 3 owners.

If you now want to buy a Tesla Model 3 (or Model Y, Model S, or Model X), feel free to use my referral code to get some free Supercharging miles with your purchase: https://ts.la/zachary63404.

You can also get a $100 discount on Tesla solar with that code.











