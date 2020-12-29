New York Unveils First DC Fast Charging Hub in Franklin County

December 29th, 2020 by Jennifer Sensiba

Franklin County, New York recently got its first non-Tesla DC fast charging station, and it’s part of a larger plan for charging hubs to be located throughout the state.

“Driving electric creates a healthier environment while helping the state achieve its clean energy goals,” said New York Power Authority (NYPA) President and CEO Gil C. Quiniones. “The installation of the Malone high-speed charging station, as part of NYPA’s EVolve NY charging infrastructure program, makes it easier and more convenient for residents in the North Country to own EVs and also encourages travelers to come and visit the local area.”

The charger has two ports, and is located at the Franklin County Courthouse. It’s the first in the area that’s both over 50 kW and not a proprietary station like Tesla’s Supercharger stations. Either directly or through an adapter, it can charge nearly any EV (including Teslas). As part of construction, they made sure the site was prepared for a second 2-plug station so more could be added later.

“This station will be well placed for visitors to the courthouse and those new developments, as well as our Canadian and regional travelers and those who pass through and make stops in Malone. I’ve heard people say, “we never see electric vehicles here, so why do we need one?” Well, if you don’t have the infrastructure, you can’t support that traffic. So, I believe we’ll start to get on the map for those drivers, as well.” said Russ Kinyon, director of Economic Development, Franklin County Local Development Corporation.

The new station complements New York’s “Make Ready” EV charging program. Using money from investor-owned utilities, the goal is to deploy more than 50,000 chargers by 2025. These efforts, in collaboration with the New York State Energy and Research Development Authority (NYSERDA) and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), will also help the state reach clean energy goals outlined in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, legislation that was signed into law last year.

Building EV charging stations helps achieve this goal because charging infrastructure is a real bottleneck to EV adoption. DC Fast Chargers can charge EVs in as little as 20-30 minutes, which makes them a realistic vehicle for new buyers to consider in more situations. Level 2 chargers and Level 1 wall plugs can be useful for charging at home, hotels, and other places, but take 6 or more hours to charge a car.

While insane adventurers like myself sometimes travel depending on poor infrastructure, normal people would rather not.

NYPA started its EVolve NY initiative in 2018 to build more stations on key travel corridors, put in new charging hubs in major cities and airports, and encourage EV friendly model communities that will help residents to transition to driving electric vehicles.

NYPA’s first two charging hubs were recently announced. One will be in Watertown in Jefferson County and the other will be in LaGrangeville in the Mid-Hudson Valley. A 10-charger station was also unveiled recently at John F. Kennedy International Airport, and is now the largest public EV charging site in the Northeast US. Two more locations will be announced in coming weeks.

By the end of 2021, EVolve NY’s fast charging network is supposed to have up to 200 chargers at 50 locations, located along major New York transportation corridors, as well as in key urban hubs like Buffalo and New York City, along with cities between them.

EVolve NY is the New York Power Authority’s initiative to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) throughout the state. The program creates private-sector partnerships to expand fast-charging infrastructure and make EVs more user-friendly for all New Yorkers. NYPA is installing fast chargers along major interstate corridors, in five major cities and at New York City airports. EVolve NY supports New York State’s goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 40 percent by 2030 and is a key pillar of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s Charge NY 2.0 program to launch 10,000 public EV charging stations by 2021.

This initiative is part of a wider New York climate plan that aims to be the most aggressive in the United States. Enshrined into law through the CLCPA, New York is on a path to reach its mandated goals of a zero-emissions electricity sector by 2040m including 70% renewable energy generation by 2030, and to reach economy-wide carbon neutrality.









