Print Your Own 3D Copper or Gold Tesla Cybertruck

December 19th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

I absolutely love copper — its shiny and warm tone is one of my favorites to work with. So, when I saw this gorgeous copper Tesla Cybertruck in my feed this morning, I knew I had to share it here.

What’s even better is that the creator of this work of art, “Nuclear Geek” on Twitter, told me that he designed the model in TinkerCAD and made it free for anyone to print. So, if you have a 3D printer and know anything about TinkerCAD (that’s well beyond my area of expertise), then go print your own Tesla Cybertruck!

Nuclear Geek told me that to get the coppery appearance, he used a pretty silk copper filament that he bought on Amazon. I found the product on Amazon — as I was curious as to how it was made and whether or not it had any copper in it. There were several different options, but the one I looked at noted that it prints the metallic luster. My mind is officially blown.

My curiosity stemmed from an artist’s perspective. Working with copper in my own creations, I was curious to know if any actual copper was used in the filaments. I don’t think there are, and again, I pretty much know nothing about filaments. Upon doing some research, though, I found a company that manufactures 3D filaments and unexpectedly stumbled into a poetic description of the company, which I found interesting.

“Under the dome, West Lake, a 3D printing materials in the field of stars are trying to bloom the most dazzling light, it is Hangzhou Zhuopu New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. Today, 3D Huqiang with you into this focus on 3D printing materials R & D and production of the company, go take a look at the development process of this star.” — CC3D Enterprise News

Although this isn’t related to clean energy, it is related to technology, and the ability to 3D print your own Tesla Cybertruck, one that looks like it was molded from actual copper, is pretty cool. Nuclear Geek said his next one will be made with the gold filament and will look like gold.

Nuclear Geek also told me that he made Cybertrucks to give away to people he meets while Supercharging, and when doing custom prints, he includes them for free. He has several versions, including the one below with a camper — CyberCamper.

Featured Image and all images provided by Nuclear Geek.











