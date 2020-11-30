EV Aftermarket Virtual Trade Show (Show & Tell) Is Today — Join Us!

November 30th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

We’re pretty low key here around the holidays. Well, we work all through them, but we don’t try to push too many products on you.

This year, though, for Cyber Monday, CleanTechnica is hosting the EV Aftermarket Products Virtual Trade Show. We’ll have EVANNEX and NeoCharge sharing some hot Tesla and general EV aftermarket goodies, as well as offering some appealing Cyber Monday deals.

If you’ve been waiting to pick up some item or another to add to your EV, here’s possibly your best chance.

If this interests you and the timing fits, join us today at 3:00PM EST / 12:00PM PST to check out the available products and catch some special Cyber Monday deals.

The event is completely free, of course.

Register here to attend!

Hope to see you there.

Pictures: Elon Musk and Starman sunshade courtesy EV ANNEX.











