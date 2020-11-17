Electric Vans Poppin’ In UK & California — 4 New Stories

November 17th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

Electric vans may not be as “sexy” as Cybertrucks or electric roadsters, but they sure are effective at cutting emissions. And they sure are effective at delivery goods. We’ve got a few positive stories about electric vans to share to give you a mid-week enthusiasm boost.

Renault Master Z.E. Food Train in Scotland

A charity known as Food Train has just received 9 electric vans to help with its charitable deliveries — 6 Renault Master Z.E. electric vans and 3 Renault Kangoo Z.E. vans. In particular, these electric vans will be used to boost food deliveries to older people in Scotland.

“With the arrival of the zero-emissions-in-use Renault vans, the Food Train is now significantly extending the reach of its invaluable service, which sees its volunteers make hundreds of grocery deliveries each week to older people who struggle with shopping through age, ill health, frailty or disability.” — Renault

Here are a few more facts from a Renault press release:

Renault Master Z.E.

Renault Master Z.E. priced from £46,900 plus VAT after the Plug-in Van Grant

75 miles of electric range before a recharger (WLTP testing protocals)

33 kWh battery

1,425 kg payload

Renault Kangoo Z.E.

Renault Kangoo Z.E. priced from £19,380 plus VAT after the Plug-in Van Grant

143 miles of electric range before a recharger (WLTP testing protocals)

7 kW wall box for home EV charging

387 kg payload

Mercedes-Benz Launches Electric Van Commercial in UK

Mercedes-Benz put out a TV commercial in the UK (and perhaps elsewhere) for its electric vans. It’s not the most informative or revolutionary ad for electric vehicles, but it does make electric vehicles look cool and useful — and that may be the biggest win we need right now.

Hull City Council Gets 13 PEUGEOT e-Expert Electric Vans

Kingstown Works Limited (KWL), which provides Housing Maintenance, Street Lighting, and Vehicle Fleet Services to Hull City Council (HCC) with vehicle delivery needs, has 13 new electric vans — specifically, 13 of the PEUGEOT e-Expert.

The regional service actually has 60 electric vehicles in its fleet.

“The full electric PEUGEOT e-Expert vans will join a number of other zero-emissions vehicles already on the KWL and HCC fleet. By incorporating the 13 new PEUGEOT e-Experts, KWL and HCC hope to continue their work of encouraging the ‘green electric generation‘, by showcasing the credentials of EVs throughout their activities,” a press release informs us.

The price tag comes to £32,965, which is for a van with a 50 kWk battery included.

“KWL chose the PEUGEOT e-Expert thanks to its zero-emissions range of up to 211 miles from a single charge, maximum payload of 1,226kg (model dependent) and load volume of 6.1m3 – meeting the tough working criteria for building maintenance and repair services.

“Supporting up to 100kW rapid charging, the PEUGEOT e-Expert can receive up to 80% charge in just 30 minutes, making it ideal for businesses and fleet users. The PEUGEOT e-Expert is available with either a 50kWh or a 75kWh battery and features a 100kW (136hp) electric motor.”

Those are quite decent specs and stories.

Cal Maritime Goes Electric

California State University Maritime Academy is a maritime academy that extends back to 1929. The company plans to become completely carbon-free by 90% … perfect. On the way there, it is getting some electric vans. In particular, it is getting Ford Transit 350HD that have been converted the electric powertrains courtesy of Lightning Systems, which has been doing conversions like this for several years.

“The 10-seat zero-emission transit van features 86 kWhs of battery capacity with a range of 102-137 miles. The vehicle can be charged in three hours by a 25 kW DC fast charger located next to the University’s upper residence hall, Maritime North, one of main stops on its route. Fully owned by Cal Maritime, the new van was partially funded by Bay Area Air Quality Management District (BAAQMD), Solano Transportation Authority (STA), and Cal Maritime’s Class of 76. It replaces a previously leased gasoline bus.

“The shuttle will be used on campus for transporting students from residence halls to central campus, for off-campus shopping and student activities, as well as for transportation to local athletic competitions.

“The project has also served as internship opportunity to students, providing exposure to various aspects of the burgeoning electric vehicle industry, including its economic, environmental, and engineering aspects.”

Cal Maritime, as people typically call it, received 30 EV charging stations in the middle of the year — in the university’s main parking lot.

“Lightning Systems provides complete electrification solutions for commercial fleets, including turnkey charging and energy systems–from Class 3 cargo and passenger vans to Class 6 work trucks, Class 7 city buses, and Class 8 motor coaches.” Read more about the company and its vehicles in our Lightning Systems archives.









