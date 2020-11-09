EIC-Backed Hackathon Challenges Global Community To Develop New EV Charging Solutions

November 9th, 2020 by Kyle Field

The innovators at Go To-U teamed up with the EIC to kick start innovation in the world of EV charging with a 24-hour hackathon on November 12-13th.

The rapid adoption of electric vehicles around the world carries with it the massive challenge of figuring out how to keep them all charged up. There is no question that the grid can handle the additional loads of EV charging at scale, but a slew of issues exist when we zoom in on the problem.

How do multi-family dwellings add capacity to charge up hundreds or even thousands of vehicles every night? How do EV charging network operators make finding and using an EV charger as easy or easier than conventional petrol filling? How do drivers find a compatible charger with so many competing charging standards in the wild? How do grid operators intelligently integrate EV chargers into their networks? Can grid operators tap into the onboard batteries of electric vehicles to achieve new levels of resiliency, reliability, and efficiency?

That’s just scratching the surface on the type of questions the global clean tech business community is trying to answer. As a leader in the global EV charging space, with operations in Ukraine, Thailand, the UK and beyond, the team at Go To-U stepped up to lead the development of new solutions. What better way to rally the troops than to kick off a hackathon to solve the wide range of software, hardware, infrastructure, and city planning challenges to implementing robust EV charging?

In a single city, developing EV charging solutions is difficult, but we need to enable the adoption of electric vehicles everywhere in the world as rapidly as possible. Electric vehicles are not only superior to legacy petrol vehicles, it is imperative the world reduce transportation emissions as quickly as possible to avoid the worst effects of climate change.

Here at CleanTechnica, we support all things clean tech, so naturally we hopped on board as partners. The 24-hour hackathon brings together a wide range of coders, engineers, city planners, and motivated solutioneers to identify and build solutions in the EV charging space.

The organizers of the event have put together a robust panel of mentors, coaches, speakers, and jury members to support teams as they dive into the challenges in the global EV charging space. It is sure to be a productive and challenging event so please head over to the project page to learn more about it.

