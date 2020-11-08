Octopus Energy & Audi UK Offer ~5,000 Free Miles Of Charging & Free Wallbox

November 8th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

If you’re in the UK and considering getting an electric car — particularly an electric Audi — you may want to get hooked up with Octopus Energy. First of all, it will offer 100% green, renewable energy. Additionally, it will provide up to 5,000 miles of free (ahem, complimentary) charging.

The news release indicates this is for “switching to Octopus Energy for home energy supply” (emphasis added), so you may not get the complimentary miles if you’re already on Octopus Energy. Better check before making a decision if this is critical to your buying decision.

By the way, technically, they are not tracking how many miles of range your EV gets. What they are actually offering is a £90 credit if you switch, which is comparable to up to ~5,000 miles of range. It may sound less impressive now. On the other hand, this highlights how cheap it is to charge up an EV. “Based on independent findings, this could account for almost 70% of the annual mileage private drivers in the UK cover on average.”

Along with the £90 credit, you can get a free 7 kW home wallbox charger if you order an e-tron by December 31, 2020 (also known as the last day of the most dumpster-fire year on record).

Octopus Energy currently serves approximately 1.5 million British homes. “One of the tariffs available to Octopus Energy customers is specifically geared towards EV and PHEV drivers. Octopus Go offers night time supply rates that are around 50 per cent cheaper on average than typical Economy 7 alternatives, and a particularly competitive rate of 5p per kilowatt hour between 12.30am and 4.30am every morning. Using the myAudi app or the onboard MMI system, owners of etron and TFSI models can determine exactly when charging of their cars begins and ends so that they can take maximum advantage of these rates.”









