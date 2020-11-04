Proterra Unveils High-Powered Charging Stations

November 4th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

Proterra is well known for being a pioneer in the electric bus market in the United States. After years of being hyper-focused on that tech solution, the company has just expanded out into high-power charging stations.

The high-power charging stations are targeted at serving the needs of large-scale vehicle fleets, such as mass transit operators.

So, how high is the power? An individual charging station may as well be called a megacharger, but there’s a lot of flexibility with regards to each charger. “Proterra’s new charging systems can be configured at a broad range of power levels,” the company highlights. Charging level options range from 75 kilowatts to 150 kilowatts to 250 kilowatts to 500 kilowatts.

“For large fleets of vehicles, where customers need to address the challenge of charging dozens or hundreds of vehicles in a single fleet yard, Proterra’s new charging systems can be configured with up to 1.5 megawatts to power up to 20 vehicles simultaneously. The new Proterra 1.5 megawatt fleet-scale charging system can also tie directly into higher voltage utility power lines (up to 35kV) which avoids the footprint and complication of costly switchgear.

“The new chargers utilize interoperable, universal charging technology and are equipped to power a diverse range of 100% battery-electric vehicles, including battery-electric transit buses, school buses, delivery vans, coach buses, and other commercial vehicles. The chargers are also capable of powering personal passenger electric vehicles.”

Proterra worked with the company Power Electronics to develop this high-power charging solution.

Here are a few final facts about these high-power charging solutions:

Can choose overhead or plug-in charging system.

Bidirectional charging capability, allowing for vehicle-to-grid systems or smart charging.

“When coupled with the 1.5 megawatt charging system, the multi-dispenser capability enables up to 40 vehicles to charge sequentially, one after the other at full power.”

Images courtesy Proterra











