Hundreds of Normal Republicans Say Why They’re Voting for Joe Biden

November 2nd, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

I would like to think that if Donald Trump or someone like him took over the Democratic Party and helped get some Democratic legislation passed but also did all the non-legislative stuff he has done, that I would help vote him out and campaign against him. I would like to think that if such a person offered me a dream list of policies to suit my ideology of what’s best for the country, but also tore the country apart, ruined our reputation and standing abroad, instigated violence, took babies and kids away from their parents just because they were seeking the American dream and freedom from violence in their home nations, and ignored science — I hope that I’d reject that offer and help to get the United States back on track.

But I can’t say what I’d do, because I haven’t been put in that situation.

Unfortunately, millions of Republicans have been put in this situation. I know some who decided that, due to the gravity of the situation, this one year is a time for them to vote Democrat. I’ve also shared the words of some very high-profile Republicans, including former members of Donald Trump’s cabinet, explaining why Donald Trump absolutely should not have a second term as president of our precious United States of America. However, the best case for why Republicans should come out and vote for Joe Biden is perhaps made by simple, normal Republicans. You can watch videos from hundreds of such Republicans here. Here’s a beautiful compilation of some of them:

That is one beautiful and moving video.

Though, actually, there’s also one from one prominent Republican who has enabled Trump all along the way. Republican Senator Ben Sasse leaked audio of an absolute roast of this disaster of a US president. Listen to this audio and consider whether Sasse, a top Republican in Congress, is even going to vote for Trump this year:

Oh, and here’s one more that’s in content for best Republican explanation for why Donald Trump should not be re-elected, one from a retired 4-star general who served as Director of the CIA under President Bush:

That might be the best one.

Or perhaps you want a case from a lifelong Republican who worked inside the Trump White House until recently:

It’s time for change.

It’s time for logic.

It’s time for peace.

If you are an American, please go out there and vote for this good man (if you haven’t voted already):

Is this the end of our US 2020 election coverage?

Perhaps. Perhaps not quite.









