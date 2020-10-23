Tesla Hiring For 50+ Job Positions At Giga Texas — Here’s How To Apply

October 23rd, 2020 by Johnna Crider

For those who are in Texas (or inspired enough to move there) and are looking for a job, Tesla just announced on its LinkedIn page that it is hiring at Giga Texas. “We’re looking for highly motivated manufacturing leaders at Gigafactory Texas. Come help us accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy,” the company stated. The link Tesla shared was for the Senior Manufacturing Leader position, with multiple openings. It’s a full-time job and you can apply either with Tesla or through LinkedIn.

Tesla also provided a follow-up comment with a link to other jobs it’s currently hiring for. The link went to its job search page, and I’ve narrowed it down to the Austin job postings here. The job positions Tesla is hiring for include facilities controls engineer, recruiter, gallery advisor, construction safety manager, site architect (Gigafactory), rendering engineer for software infotainment, facilities electrical engineer (Gigafactory), casting operations leader, HR manager, installer, solar roofer, video games engineer, and so many more. Many of these positions have multiple openings.

There are most likely more jobs to come since Tesla, in its proposal to Austin, noted that it will invest at least $1 billion into Del Valle and create around 5,000 jobs. Back in August, it was noted that Tesla’s arrival will bring jobs, retail, and even housing into the area which has historically lacked employment centers and fundamental services.

Tesla also partnered with the Huston-Tillotson University, a Historically Black College and University (HBCU), to create employment opportunities through internships, apprenticeships, externships, and careers for HT students. In a welcome letter, the university shared its excitement about the opportunities for its students. “We anticipate our collaboration with Tesla to lead ultimately to internships, apprenticeships, externships, and fruitful careers for HT students. Tesla is an organization that aligns with and supports Huston-Tillotson University’s core values and mission.”

At Giga Texas, Tesla will build the Cybertruck, Tesla Semi, Model 3, and Model Y. During Tesla’s Q3 2020 earnings call, Elon Musk spoke briefly on updates to the Cybertruck:

“I was in the studio actually on — last Friday with Franz and the team just going over just sort of some improvements to the Cybertruck. Generally, at Tesla, we really aim to make the car that is delivered better than the car that is unveiled. Because it always drives me crazy, car companies would unveil these awesome looking cars, like, great, you can’t wait until they make that.

“And then the car they actually make is like much worse, and — but it’s just — it’s like really disappointing? So man, we always want to make the car that we deliver be better than the car we unveil. And that’s the goal with the Cybertruck. So there’s like a lot of small improvements compared to what was unveiled. I think it’s going to be better than what we showed.

“And yes, it’s cool. Like it’s going to be made in Austin. So it’s kind of dependent on completing that factory. And there are obviously new technologies with the high hardness kind of armored exoskeleton.

“This is — it’s never been done before, so there’ll probably be some challenges along the way. And obviously, something that’s extremely high hardness and difficult to scratch or dent is also difficult to form. So there are manufacturing challenges there. That’s why it’s so clean.”

Another product that Tesla will most likely make at Giga Texas is batteries. Although this was expected, more evidence shows it’s likely — Tesla filed an approval to manufacture battery cells with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ). The filing included a 188-page air-quality permit application that included this line: “The facility is proposing to operate a cell-manufacturing unit to produce the battery packs that are installed in the vehicle.”

Many of these batteries will be used in the Model Y, Cybertruck, and Semi as well as the Giga Texas Model 3s. This means that the 50+ list of jobs are most likely to continue to grow. So, if you are in the market for a job at Giga Texas, there are plenty to choose from!

As a final note, it should be highlighted that Tesla does not care whether you have a degree or not.

A PhD is definitely not required. All that matters is a deep understanding of AI & ability to implement NNs in a way that is actually useful (latter point is what’s truly hard). Don’t care if you even graduated high school. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 2, 2020

In a 2014 interview with Auto Bild, Elon Musk shared his thoughts on the unimportance of degrees. “There’s no need even to have a college degree at all or even high school.” He added, “If somebody graduated from a great university, that may be an indication that they will be capable of great things, but it’s not necessarily the case. If you look at, say, people like Bill Gates or Larry Ellison, Steve Jobs, these guys didn’t graduate from college, but if you had a chance to hire them, of course, that would be a good idea,” he said.









