Tesla Owners Are Helping Cats At Kettleman City Supercharger

October 2nd, 2020 by Johnna Crider

Kettleman City Supercharger is a popular charging spot for Tesla owners … and cats. Fox26 has reported that there are around 60 kitties that live at the Supercharger. Danielle Fouty shared the story yesterday of the Kettleman Supercharger kitties.

first news story i’m in and it has to do with cats and tesla 🖤 https://t.co/IA68dajcUu — danielle x (@lovemesomemusk) October 1, 2020

She shared her discovery of the kittens along with another Tesla owner who climbed the fence that shelters the colony of cuteness from the rest of the world. Soon, a GoFundMe campaign was set up to benefit the Friends of King County Animal Services, which will help the kitties of the Tesla Supercharger.

A total goal of $3,600 will help care for all of the cats and help find good homes for them. Many Tesla owners and supporters are donating and sharing their love for both Tesla and cats. Fox26 Fresno noted that one Tesla owner donated $1,000 to help the Kettleman City kitties.

Kings County Animal Service will start helping these sweet kitties on October 6 and the money will go towards their care, including spaying and neutering. Every unspayed female can have dozens of kittens in a year and they can face horrible chances at life. You can donate here, and/or feel free to donate to your local animal shelter if you feel moved to do so. There are millions of abandoned and stray animals that need our help.

The Story Of A Kitty Named Tesla

On October 16, 2019, my neighbor called me in the middle of the night — we are both night owls, so that didn’t concern me, but the news was that our landlady’s granddaughter had found an abandoned baby kitten — barely alive. He had been crying for two days straight and she (the granddaughter) couldn’t take the cries anymore. She’d thought the mother would come back but the mother and the littermates seemed to have disappeared. I decided to take the kitty in.

#LittleTesla is hungry. Today he is 15 days old. Tomorrow makes a week that I've had him. 😻 pic.twitter.com/54yaXSld1N — Johnna Crider (@JohnnaCrider1) October 24, 2019

I was working on an article for CleanTechnica and mentioned the word Tesla. He chirped and looked at me with his pale blue eyes. I knew then that, like Tesla, this little guy was a fighter. He still is.

When I spoke about the baby on Twitter and Facebook (before I deleted my Facebook), many members of the Tesla community reached out to me wanting to help. Some paid for the vet bill, while some sent kitty supplies. And many gave me advice (I was in way over my head). I took him to the emergency vet in an Uber. (A lesson I learned: never take your pet in an Uber, because some drivers really do not like cats in their cars. I will use a taxi next time.)

The vet told us he was around 8 days old and that we would need to stimulate him and bottle feed him. Several of my neighbors helped, and we all took shifts caring for the baby, who needed to be fed every two hours at first. I suddenly had a cat.

Little Tesla later won a FrunkPuppy (FrunkKitty in this case) contest when a Tesla friend visited from out of town. You’ll have to excuse my typos in the tweet below, I blame the phone.

Meet Little Tesla, a kitty who was abandoned by his mom at 8 days old. We didn't think her wpild make it. Frunk provided by @ChrisjonesLee #FrunkPuppyFriday #FrunkKittyFriday pic.twitter.com/n1OZYWKVI4 — Johnna Crider (@JohnnaCrider1) November 15, 2019

I believe that animals are little angels, especially cats and dogs. As intelligent sentient beings, humans should take better care of our planet, which is our home — ours and our furry, scaled, feathered, flying, and spicy housemates’.









