Interested In Ebike Markets, Design, & Disruption? Virtual Conference At End Of October

October 2nd, 2020 by Michael Barnard

Two years ago I went deep and broad on the electric bike market and related transformations in CleanTechnica. The 20-article series included pieces on the global market, health implications, innovative disruption, urban planning implications, and design. Since then, electric bikes have proliferated on the streets and pathways of cities globally.

COVID-19 has turned the dial on ebike sales up to 11, with every manufacturer seeing massive upticks. Meanwhile, the legacy motorcycle industry is facing the aftermath of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally COVID-19 superspreader event, putting more strain on an industry that’s been challenged in recent years regardless.

And so, this year, the EBike Future Conference is virtual and I’ll be one of the headliners. The list of speakers is broad. Kresimir Hlede of Greyp will be talking about his company’s Android connection platform for ebikes. Scott Montgomery of CrankTank will be talking about US-centric ebike trends. Thorsten Heckrath-Rose of ROSE Bikes will be speaking about the inside of the ebike business and how the industry is shifting at light-speed from bricks and mortar to clicks and shipping. Don DiCostanzo of Pedego will be talking about building a company based on values and how that shapes their market growth. Alec Lim of Singapore-based REEVO will be speaking about their hubless electric bike specifically for urban markets. Romain Erny of Choose Paris Region will be talking about the impact of ebikes on the timeless City of Light. Naroa Coretti Sanchéz of MIT Media Lab will speak about how electric bikes and small autonomous electric vehicles are at the center of their vision of the city of the future, something I explored in a two-part CleanTech Talk with Anthony Townsend earlier this year (part 1, part 2).

There’s more in the agenda, but the focus is on a convenient three-day global conference, with three hours of presentations and Q&A per day in the afternoon in Europe, early morning on North America’s west coast, late morning on North America’s east coast, and evening in Asia.

