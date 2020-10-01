Hino Trucks To Unveil “The Future Of Hino” In October 5th Livestream

October 1st, 2020 by Kyle Field

Toyota subsidiary Hino Trucks USA dropped teasers across its social media channels about a new electrified offering that will be unveiled at a live streamed event on October 5th. The event will be streamed live to the world on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

Join Hino's FB Live feed as we share the future of Hino products. Add to your calendar here: https://t.co/rH9FkhqfqZ or visit our Facebook page https://t.co/JflA2qIy1o pic.twitter.com/AgRe4dGRdg — Hino Trucks (@HINOTRUCKSUSA) September 30, 2020

We know very little at this point about the project dubbed Project Z at Hino, but you can bet your bottom dollar we will be on one of the livestreams to see what all the fuss is about. Project Z could be a play on the lightning bolt in the teaser, but who really knows.

Large trucks produce massive amounts of emissions and more than that, they typically operate on diesel. That makes it that much more important to upgrade these urban and highway polluters to zero emission vehicles.

The lightning bolt in the Hino teaser makes it likely that we will see a battery electric vehicle. If I had my druthers, Hino would show off a full range of medium- and heavy-duty battery electric trucks heading into production later this month.

Head over to Hino.com to dig into the brand before the event and tune into one of their live streams on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook on October 5th at 11am Pacific / 2pm Eastern. If you miss the livestream or just want our take on it, we will, of course, have all the juicy details splayed out here on CleanTechnica for your consumption.

What do you think Hino is going to announce next week? Hit us up in the comments.









About the Author Kyle Field I'm a tech geek passionately in search of actionable ways to reduce the negative impact my life has on the planet, save money and reduce stress. Live intentionally, make conscious decisions, love more, act responsibly, play. The more you know, the less you need. As an activist investor, Kyle owns long term holdings in BYD, SolarEdge, and Tesla.