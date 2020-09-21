New Electric Skateboard Built To Reduce Your Risk Of Falling

The Hunter Board is the world’s first Electric Skateboard built to reduce the rider’s risk of falling.

This never-before-seen improvement in the user’s experience means its much easier to go further, faster on paths that used to be unreachable.

This is a significant step towards improving the safety and comfort in micro-mobility.

Hunter released the Hunter Board. Built with your comfort and adrenaline addiction in mind, the key for the Hunter Board’s superior riding experience lies in its patent-pending suspension system, the first designed from scratch for light board vehicles, and built to absorb the impact from holes and debris on the road. No matter how rough the terrain is, the rider feels less vibration, significantly improving stability. The occurrence of speed wobbles is also reduced dramatically. In the end, the rider’s risk of falling is reduced substantially. Superior performance meets comfort.

“For the first time, potholes, poor roads, and other minor obstacles stop being an inconvenience for riders and become just another part of the journey. For us, not falling means much more than safety. Above all, means going further, faster through paths that used to be unrideable,” said Pedro Andrade, CEO and Co-Founder at Hunter.

“Slick design and suspension aside, the main selling point of the Hunter Board is its stability and the ability to use it in places a regular electric skateboard might struggle, or simply be too treacherous.”

The Hunter Board is an all-aluminum, high-performance electric skateboard, with a weight of 9 kg (19 lbs), a 55 km/h (34 mph) top speed, 38 km (24 miles) of range, easily swappable batteries, regenerative brakes, 30% hill-climbing power, and a 3600 Watt motor. The vehicle is designed and made at Hunter’s factory in Portugal.

Interested people can join a waitlist on Hunter’s website (www.hunterboards.com) for the limited quantity launch of the Hunter Board — Founder’s Series, which will happen on the 26th of September 2020.

“We started developing the Hunter Board in 2017. Over the last three years, we have been focused on ensuring that no detail was left behind. Everything from the deck’s weight to the screws inside the motors is the result of intensive testing and experimentation. For us, form always follows performance,” said Miguel Morgado, CPO and Co-Founder at Hunter.

Hunter is a Luxury Urban Tech company focused on building superior micro-mobility vehicles. The company is based in Lisbon, Portugal.

A superior riding experience, no matter how fast you go or how rough the path is.

News and images courtesy of Hunter

