Uber Working With Renault & Nissan To Electrify Transport In Europe

September 19th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

Top app-based taxi companies Uber and Lyft have been making strong strides toward electrification. And thank goodness! When Lyft and Uber drivers switch to electric cars, they cut pollution 3× more than when a normal driver switches to an electric car.

Uber recently indicated that it would provide at least 50% emissions-free rides in 7 European capitals by 2025, and that it would target switching to 100% electric. Those 7 capitals are Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Lisbon, London, Madrid, and Paris. Those cities represent more than 80% of Uber’s European business.

In alignment with that, Uber has also partnered with Renault and Nissan to help with its electrification efforts in Europe. They’ve signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on this matter, with a focus on electrifying Uber vehicles in United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, and Portugal. The MoU didn’t come out of the blue. Nissan and Uber had a pilot partnership in the UK that went well for both companies. Ways in which Uber will be cooperating with Renault and Nissan include:

Offering Uber drivers Renault and Nissan electric vehicles, including the Renault ZOE and Nissan LEAF as well as future EVs.

Launching “joint marketing and education plans to promote the electric vehicle offers and benefits to Uber’s partner drivers,” including test drive offers.

There’s also a plan to extend the pilot program in the United Kingdom to France by the end of 2020 and considering plans for the same in the Netherlands, Portugal, and other markets. However, it’s not clear what the specifics of the partnership in the UK entail beyond what is mentioned above.

“Transport is Europe’s biggest climate problem, representing more than a quarter (27%) of the bloc’s total greenhouse gas emissions. Cars in the EU27 emit 45% of all transport carbon emissions,” Transport & Environment notes. “To meet the EU’s legally binding target of net-zero emissions by 2050, the bloc will need at least 40% of new cars to be emissions-free in 2030, and will need to sell the last combustion engine car by 2035 at the very latest.” Thus, there are various market forces that are pushing Uber drivers to electrify and pushing Nissan and Renault to sell more electric vehicles. Also, electric vehicle technology has improved greatly and it simply makes financial sense for many Uber drivers to switch to electric cars. Let’s see how long it takes until 100% of Uber trips in Europe are electric.

