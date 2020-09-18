Indian Government May Put EV Chargers At 69,000 Gas Pumps

September 18th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

The Indian government has occasionally expressed extremely bold electric vehicle plans. While it is doing a bit to pursue those dreams, it is far away from some of the loftier goals. However, one potentially new move could give a boost to e-mobility in the country — the government is considering a requirement that all gas stations (“petrol stations” as they and the Brits say) include EV chargers.

Well, technically, it wouldn’t be all gas stations — there’s some fine print. The requirement, if implemented, would be for “Company-Owned, Company-Operated (COCO) petrol pumps of state refiners.”

An alternative but similar idea is that the government would install EV chargers at 69,000 gas/petrol stations across India.

One other possible path forward that the government is considering is focusing EV charging investments in and around several major cities — Delhi, Kolkata, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Vadodara.

One final detail under consideration: requiring that no chargers used for such plans come from China or Pakistan.









