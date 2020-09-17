Groupe Renault Appoints the Vice President of Electro & LCV North Pole Industry in France

September 17th, 2020 by Press Release

Boulogne-Billancourt, September 16, 2020 — Groupe Renault announces the arrival of Luciano Biondo as VP Electro & LCV North Pole Industry in France. He will report to Jose Vicente de los Mozos, EVP Groupe Renault Industry and member of the Groupe Renault Executive Committee.

“I am delighted that Luciano Biondo is joining the Groupe Renault team. His mission will be to steer, in consultation with all stakeholders, the project to create an optimized centre of excellence for electric vehicles and light commercial vehicles in the north of France, based at the Douai, Maubeuge and Ruitz plants. Thanks to his industrial experience and local knowledge, Luciano has all the qualities to structure our industrial activities in the region and develop them in a competitive and sustainable manner,” said Jose Vicente de los Mozos, EVP Groupe Renault Industry and member of the Groupe Renault Executive Committee.

Luciano Biondo, 50, had been President of Toyota Motor Manufacturing France (TMMF) since 1 January 2017 and Director of the Valenciennes plant since 2016. He joined Toyota Motor Manufacturing France in 2000 for the start-up of the Yaris in Valenciennes, where he is originally from.

Previously, Luciano Biondo held several industrial positions in the PSA Group: Managing Director of PSA Peugeot Citroën at the Mulhouse site between 2012 and 2013, Managing Director of PSA Peugeot Citroën Slovakia at the Trnava site between 2009 and 2012. He joined the PSA Group in 2006 at the Mulhouse site.











