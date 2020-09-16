Florida’s Solar Net Metering Policies to be discussed at Florida Public Service Commission, Tomorrow

September 16th, 2020 by Press Release

The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) is holding a workshop tomorrow, Thursday, September 17, at 9:15 AM ET, to discuss the future of net metering. Currently in Florida, customers who own rooftop solar receive full, fair retail credit from their electric utility for the excess energy they generate and send to the electricity grid. Solar is beneficial in multiple ways to all ratepayers so it’s crucial to protect this foundational policy.

Support for solar is strong. In 2016, over 4.4 million Floridians cast a vote in support of solar choice. However, a utility front group and the PSC may be quietly preparing to end net metering in the Sunshine State.

At the workshop tomorrow, SACE’s Solar Program Director Bryan Jacob will make a presentation on the comparatively low penetration of rooftop solar in Florida and why now’s not the time to fix something that’s not broken.

Workshop access and net metering resources:

If you have questions before or after the PSC workshop, please call SACE’s media line at 865-235-1448.

