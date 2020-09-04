Volkswagen ID.4 Interior Revealed, While ID.3 Hits UK Shores

September 4th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

Volkswagen has been rolling out announcements practically every day about its growing lineup of ID vehicles, and sister companies at Volkswagen Group have also been doing so regarding their new-generation electric vehicles. It’s exciting times in Wolfsburg and other automotive capitals of Europe.

The latest news from Volkswagen (unless I missed something in the past hour or so) is that it has revealed the interior of the ID.4. Additionally, has shown off some colorful pictures from the ID.3’s arrival on UK shores.

Naturally, the ID.4 interior looks very similar to the ID.3 interior. Seems I’m going to have to play one of those “spot the differences” games my young daughters have in their activity books in order to see what’s different in the dash area.

There is one notable difference that explains why the ID.4 is a 4, not a 3. it also highlights how Volkswagen used the flexible electric powertrain to one-up the gasoline and diesel competitors in the ID.4’s class. Here’s the short summary: “Driver and passengers access the vehicle through large door openings and benefit from a high seating position, while the rear seat bench offers as much space as a conventional SUV in the next higher category.” (emphasis added)

That’s right — the ID.4 is going to have as much space in the back seat area as gasoline/diesel SUVs a full class higher offer to transport around bikes for the companies . That’s something to consider when comparing pricing or costs of different vehicles on the market.

There will inevitably be many comparisons with Tesla Model Y, and I’ll come back to that in a moment myself, but right up front I would highlight the one notable feature that the ID.4 has and the Model Y doesn’t which I find super attractive: “a built-in massage function” in the front seats. (I want!)

The infotainment setup is perhaps where you’ll find the most divergence, though. The ID.4’s center dash screen is bigger than what Volkswagens of yesteryear had, but it’s not close to the size of what a Tesla offers. The Volkswagen system offers the common Apple CarPlay and Android Auto systems, whereas Tesla has its own unique infotainment setup that includes YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, an Arcade area, Caraoke, and other special features. The ID.4 also retains the traditional smaller screen behind the steering wheel for basics like the speed you’re driving, remaining range, and total kilometers traveled.

While the ID.4 screen is a step up from previous models, it still feels like an older generation of technology to me. (I drive a Tesla Model 3, and before that had a BMW i3 and a shared Tesla Model S.) However, for anyone coming from a non-Tesla, they may well find it impressive and large. Many consumers are still concerned or put off by a very large touchscreen in the middle of their car. Perhaps more than anything else, I’m curious to interview and poll ID.4 owners about this topic.

Other goodies: The seat design (materials, colors, and apparent support structure), center console, and fun pedal design for the 1st Edition models are all features I love about the ID.4. The center console looks practical and useful, but it is very low in the middle. That has pros and cons, but I am a fan of that decision because it opens up the car more, which I appreciate. (I had an old-school Model S without a center console and liked that quite a bit. The Model 3’s center console is similar to a traditional one, which is good for leaning on, putting a computer on, and a few other things, but leads to a less open feel and experience.)

The blue lighting is hot. Or actually cool I guess. Call it whatever you want — it looks good.

Overall, Volkswagen’s press release about the ID.4 interior hits all the notes with this summary: “Ample space, purist design, high-effect lighting and sustainable upholstery materials: the ID.4’s interior is a modern feel-good lounge that opens up the new character of Volkswagen brand’s first fully electric SUV to all the senses.” Indeed. That combo along with a fairly affordable price tag and strong marketing across Europe should lead to strong sales that will put another high-volume EV on the map and help usher in the electric era.

ID.3 Arrives In UK

The ID.3 interior is very similar to the ID.4 interior, and that model is making its way to customer homes at long last, after years of anticipation. Volkswagen’s marketing team has been pushing out images and videos from around Europe, as I’ve been reporting, and you can count England among them.

“A major milestone in Volkswagen’s latest chapter has been marked with the arrival of the ground-breaking Volkswagen ID.3 in the UK. The first shipment of customer cars – limited, ID.3 1ST Edition specification models – has reached British shores at port in Grimsby, ready to make its way to customers on the final stage of a journey which began on the production line in Zwickau, Germany,” Volkswagen writes.

The ID.3 1ST Edition is generously equipped, featuring heated front seats, Natural Voice Control with ID. Light, navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Keyless entry and start, IQ. Light LED matrix headlights with Welcome Light, a bi-colour exterior, and 19-inch wheels. The ID.3 1ST Edition uses a 58 kWh (net capacity) battery and a 204 PS electric motor driving the rear wheels. It has a range of 261 miles (WLTP) and can rapid-charge at 100 kW, which can add 180 miles of range in as little as 30 minutes.

To wrap up here, though, we’ve got two remaining questions: Which model would you personally prefer? And how many units of each model will Volkswagen sell in 2021?

That turquoise color is a wonderful launch color as well. It looks like a little piece of the ocean — or the Mediterranean — is just gliding down the street.

Side note: Volkswagen stole CleanTechnica tagline — “the future is now.” But that’s fine. The future is now, and it’s nice having Volkswagen join the future.

