Climate Group Partners With The United Nations Race To Zero Campaign For Critical Climate Week NYC Opening Day Event

September 4th, 2020 by Guest Contributor

Global leaders from business and government, including Alok Sharma, COP26 President and UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy; Michael R. Bloomberg, Founder, Bloomberg LP & Bloomberg Philanthropies, 108th Mayor of New York City; Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, Mayor of Freetown, Sierra Leone; Mr. Suphachai Chearavanont, CEO, Charoen Pokphand Group (C.P. Group) and Jean-Paul Agon, CEO of L’Oreal, among confirmed participants.

International non-profit the Climate Group, has announced it will be partnering with the Race to Zero campaign — led by UNFCCC’s Climate Champions for UK and Chile, Nigel Topping and Gonzalo Muñoz — to host a major range of commitments and announcements as part of key event, COP26 and The Zero Carbon Growth Agenda, during Climate Week NYC’s Opening Day.

Climate Week NYC (September 21–27), now in its twelfth year, takes place annually alongside the United Nations General Assembly. COP26 and The Zero Carbon Growth Agenda, following on from the official Climate Week NYC Opening Ceremony earlier in the day, will play a critical role in reaffirming the urgency and momentum needed to tackle climate change. The event will be broadcast globally on Monday, September 21, 2020.

Race to Zero is the largest ever alliance committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions in the 2040s, covering over half of GDP and 2.6 billion people. Since its launch on World Environment Day in June, the campaign has brought onboard more cities, businesses, investors and companies and public bodies to see how a zero-carbon recovery can simultaneously revive the economy, create millions of jobs and advance public health, economic, social and racial justice.

The event will introduce major net zero announcements, including from companies in some of the hardest to abate sectors and those worst affected by COVID-19, as well as a new platform for SMEs – allowing more than 80% of the world’s businesses and 90% of the world’s employees to engage in the campaign and define their net zero pathways.

Global leadership from business and government will also shine a light on the state of play of climate and finance commitments, taking into account a broad range of approaches from rising numbers of actors who are resolved to achieve net zero targets.

Helen Clarkson, CEO of the Climate Group, an international non-profit and organizer of Climate Week NYC, said: “Partnering with the COP26 Race to Zero campaign as part of Climate Week NYC’s opening day reinforces that this is set to be one of the most significant climate events of the year. Climate Week NYC will provide a prominent platform to host these critical conversations and commitments from international leaders.”

Nigel Topping, COP26 High Level Climate Action Champion, commented: “Climate Week NYC comes at a pivotal time when business, cities, states and regions are working towards a healthy, resilient, zero-carbon recovery. We’re excited to be partnering with the Climate Group to showcase the achievements of key leaders, and to call for even greater ambition as we all embark on the Race to Zero.”

Jean-Paul Agon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of L’Oréal, said: “All of us at L’Oréal are committed to doing everything in our power to address the global climate crisis and respect the planetary boundaries that sustain life on earth. We are participating in the Climate Week NYC Opening Day to add our voice in support of the UN’s Race to Zero agenda. We believe it is our responsibility as the leader of beauty to involve our 1.5 billion consumers, our suppliers, our clients and the communities in which we work on our sustainability journey – to inspire them to make more sustainable choices and limit their impact so we can collectively create a more beautiful future for all. We all need to commit if we are to align our activities with the 1.5 degree ambition.”

The Opening Ceremony will officially mark the start of Climate Week on Monday, September 21, 2020, and will bring together leading figures from business and government to showcase amazing climate action and find ways to do more. Speakers include Marc Engel, Chief Supply Chain Office at Unilever; Fiona Reynolds, CEO of Principles for Responsible Investment; and Zhenguo Li, Founder and President of LONGi Group. The event will be broadcast through an interactive digital platform for invited participants, as well as being available to stream for public viewers.

As the largest climate summit taking place this year, Climate Week NYC is the go-to destination to stay engaged on the climate crisis. Climate Week NYC will explore what lessons we can learn in the pursuit of a net-zero future through just transition and how we can build a better future for both people and planet.

Further updates on Climate Week NYC speakers and the events program will continue to be announced in the coming months.

