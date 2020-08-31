PTT Plc & Plug & Play Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform Thailand

August 31st, 2020 by Press Release

PTT Public Company Limited has announced a strategic partnership with Plug and Play Tech Center, the world’s largest corporate innovation platform headquartered in Silicon Valley, with the intention of raising national competitiveness and transform Thailand through digital transformation under PTT’s Powering Thailand’s Transformation initiative.

Through this partnership, PTT hopes to create an international Innovation Ecosystem to become more than just a manufacturer and distributor. To this end, it hopes to attract potential partners such as large firms and tech start-ups globally through Plug and Play as an accelerator platform to drive its business.

“The collaboration between PTT and Plug and Play provides a great opportunity for PTT to increase its innovative potential and help PTT see more substantial results by learning from Plug and Play and its corporate partners worldwide. This will help drive PTT to make strides alongside other innovative companies on the global stage and lead Thailand to advance to an international level,” said Mr. Worawat Pitayasiri, Senior Executive Vice President, Innovation and Digital, at PTT Public Company Limited.

“We are delighted that PTT will be collaborating with Plug and Play under the Smart City Program, which will bring together leading corporations from various industries, including energy and sustainability, real estate, mobility, IoT and digital health, to help provide solutions to PTT’s innovation strategy, ranging from battery storage technologies, renewable energy, new mobility, and pushing Thailand towards Industry 4.0,” said Mr. Shawn Dehpanah, Executive Vice President and Head of Corporate Innovation APAC of Plug and Play Tech Center.

By working with Plug and Play, PTT will have more partnership channels and earn more recognition. This will enable the company to establish direct contact with tech companies. Moreover, data obtained from different start-ups and firms can be invaluable for PTT itself in extending the company’s s-curve with its ExpresSo team. Expert at innovation and tech business, PTT ExpresSo has a firm hold on three blueprints including:

New Energy is the idea of building a business with alternative energy for sustainability and energy security by adopting technology for effective maintenance of solar cells for example.

New Mobility is the notion of improving domestic transport systems to reduce pollution for better quality of life for people, including battery production for electric cars.

New Industry is the concept of driving Thailand’s capacity to compete under Industry 4.0 management and maintain national economic security such as artificial intelligence (AI) systems for factories.

With over 32 global affiliations, the Plug and Play platform brings together over 400 leading corporations and start-ups, including DuPont, Convestro, Tetra Pak, Johnson & Johnson, Mercedes-Benz, Dyson, P&G, BNP Paribas, ExxonMobil, Yamato Holding, Bangchak Corporation, Krungthai Bank, and many more. It also facilitates over 50 business accelerations and supports more than 10,000 start-ups every year.

