Peterbilt Model 220EV Now Available for Customer Orders

August 29th, 2020 by Press Release

Peterbilt is leading the charge in alternative powertrain offerings and is pleased to announce the Model 220EV is now available for customer orders. The Model 220EV can be configured through the SmartSpec® sales tool and ordered at one of Peterbilt’s best-in-class dealer locations with customer deliveries expected to start by the end of 2020.

The Model 220EV is Peterbilt’s first electric configuration for medium duty applications and provides customers a zero emission Class 6 or 7 vehicle for clean, efficient operation and lower overall maintenance. With a range of up to 200 miles on a full charge, the Model 220EV is powered by an electric motor, features two battery packs and an on-board charger. When using the vehicle’s DC fast-charging system, the state-of-the-art, high-energy density battery packs can recharge in 1-2 hours, making the Model 220EV ideal for local pickup and delivery, as well as short regional haul operations.

Designed with optimal weight distribution and performance, the Model 220EV also provides greater driver comfort and productivity through a quiet ride, and the cab over engine (COE) configuration delivers superior maneuverability, enhanced visibility, a spacious interior and ease of serviceability for maximizing uptime.

“Peterbilt is leading the charge when it comes to commercial vehicle electrification featuring a full line up of EV Models, with over 30 out collecting real world miles. With the addition of the Model 220EV to our SmartSpec® sales tool Peterbilt dealers can easily spec and quote exactly what customers have been asking for in a zero emission medium duty truck”, said Jason Skoog Peterbilt general manager and PACCAR vice president.

Image and news courtesy of Peterbilt









