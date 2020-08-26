Chevy Teases 2022 Bolt Electric Utility Vehicle Alongside Refreshed Bolt EV

Chevrolet is working on a refreshed Bolt for 2022 along with a new iteration of the vehicle called the Bolt Electric Utility Vehicle. The quick teaser was released by Chevy this morning shows the new 2022 Bolt EV morphing into the new 2022 Bolt EUV. The streamlined aesthetic promises greater appeal to mainstream customers and opens up GM’s electrified powertrain to even more customers.

Adding a slightly larger Bolt is extends the utility of the fully electric Bolt to a completely new segment of buyers. Buers looking for something in the hot Compact Utility Vehicle segment will soon have an option for buying and driving electric. The look of the new EUV stretches the high standing Bolt EV, with the new build sporting a longer hood up front and a lower roofline. It’s an attractive proposition, though we don’t have full details yet.

As a special bonus, the new 2022 Chevy Bolts will be the first vehicles in the Chevrolet lineup to feature General Motors’ Super Cruise suite of driver assistance technologies. Up until now, the lauded hands-free highway driving solution has only been available on the 2018-2020 Cadillac CT-6.

Super Cruise is the first truly hands-free driving solution for compatible highways. GM accomplished the feat by creating geofences that only let the solution be used on roads that have been mapped by GM’s high definition LiDar team. As of today, that includes over 200,000 miles of roads in the United States.

GM customers have already put 5,000,000 miles on the road with Super Cruise in the real world. That pales in comparison to the billions of miles Tesla customers have logged with Autopilot engaged, but Super Cruise continues to take top honors with AI and self driving experts including comma.ai founder George Hotz.

The Chevy Bolt was the fist affordable long range electric vehicle on the market. GM updating the vehicle for the first time in years, adding a more mainstream variant, and Super Cruise show the brand sees potential to gain more share in electric vehicles with the Bolt. It is exciting to see GM doubling down on the Bolt and electric vehicles, but disappointing customers have to wait until 2022 for them to arrive.

