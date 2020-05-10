Unusually Cool Weather & Snow In Some Areas … In May

May 10th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

It’s unusually cool outside here in Louisiana. It’s even been snowing in some areas of the country. It seems that May and last October decided to play a switch-a-roo. I thought I was getting sick again when I woke up shivering and had to dig out my electric heater and plug it in. It was that cold in my 100-year-old duplex apartment.

I woke up at around 1:00 in the morning freezing yesterday. Mind you, I live in South Louisiana, where it’s normally hot and humid. I usually get a tan just from checking the mail. I didn’t think October would ever cool down. But today, it felt like what November or October should feel like. It’s been cool all day, cloudy, and it’s actually pretty nice here. I wouldn’t want to be in New Jersey, however, where it’s been snowing!

Seeing articles from The Guardian mentioning the word “snow” made me realize that it wasn’t just in my head. It’s really cool outside — and I hope our little banana flower survives. The unseasonably cooler weather was brought by a polar vortex. New York, New England, and even Canada are all experiencing snow and freeze warnings. Parts of northern New England saw up to 10 inches of snow along the coast of Maine. National Weather Service meteorologist John Cannon said, “We’ve had several inches in many areas in the Northeast. This is a rare May snow event.”

In Vermont, the state had just begun to lift restrictions on tennis, golf, and other outdoor activities that were set in place in order to curb the coronavirus outbreak. Snow in May is definitely not a welcome sight for those with cabin fever ready to get outside for some fun in the sun. Governor Phill Scott shared his thoughts on Twitter. “I know snow on May 9th isn’t a welcome sight for many Vermonters, just as we’re cautiously allowing outdoor recreation to get going again — but this is just a snapshot in time. Just like better weather ahead, better days will come, as well. We will get through this, together.”

Cool weather during odd seasons is usually something climate deniers celebrate, but many deniers don’t take into consideration that there is a bit of a difference between the weather and climate. Yes, the two are linked with one another — just like a married couple. In marriage, the two are linked by love and legal documents, but they are still their own people. Something similar can be said with weather and climate. Weather happens today, climate happens over a long period of time. NASA explains it best: “Weather is the condition in the atmosphere over a short period of time. Climate is how the atmosphere behaves over relatively long periods of time.”

I plan to enjoy this nice weather — it’s not every day we can have crawfish and beer in a comfortably cool outside environment. Recall that most months these days are record hot or near-record hot for the time of year, and parts of the world are already facing temperatures that are too hot for humans to survive.







