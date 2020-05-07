Fox News Heaps Ton Of Praise On Tesla Model Y





May 7th, 2020 by Iqtidar Ali

An earlier version of this article was originally published on Tesla Oracle.

While reporting on Elon Musk’s “Tesla stock price is too high imo” tweet and its after-effects, Fox News seems to have accidentally aired a Tesla Model Y praise package.

The hosts of the show also referred to the Tesla CEO’s concerns about the lockdown he that expressed in the last week’s Tesla Earnings Call — to some he went too far with his “FREE AMERICA NOW” tweet.

Amid all of this reporting, the channel aired a small video package praising the Tesla Model Y electric SUV. Fox News reporter “The CyberGuy” said:

“As we’re sitting at home and automakers are struggling to find auto sales, Tesla can’t make these and pre-orders are through the roof. This is the Tesla Model Y. Why there’s so much hype to this electric car is that it’s more affordable and it’s got that crossover SUV style that they all want right now, and 0–60 in 3.5 seconds.

“It’s a gorgeous car. Look at all the cargo space you have with this one.”

He’s right. Actually, only a handful of customers were able to get their Tesla Model Y vehicles delivered before Tesla Fremont factory production was completely shut down.

This is one of Elon Musk’s reasons for frustration, but in my opinion, Tesla will ultimately sell these like anything, just that the Q2 sales figures will drop. But they are still going to be better than the rest of the auto industry.

Fox News and other mainstream media outlets have traditionally been very critical of Elon Musk and his dream of converting the entire world’s transportation to be electric and sustainable. The journalists and analysts of these media outlets even predicted that Tesla wouldn’t survive (many times). Over at Third Row Tesla Podcast this week, the crew discussed this phenomenon at length. You can watch and listen to the video below.





