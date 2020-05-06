Techie Nurse Chatting Tesla Ventilator, How To Make A Mask — CleanTechnica Top 20 In April





May 6th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

April flew by, right? Oh, no, never mind — April was 8 years stuffed into one calendar month. Looking back on the top CleanTechnica articles of the month, some feel like they were an era ago. It’s also weird that the top 3 were about ventilators, masks, and motorcycles. What a month.

For a full list of the 20 most popular articles of April here on CleanTechnica, scroll down below. It’s one of the strangest top 20 lists I could have ever imagined for our site. Well, it’s stranger than I could have imagined.

Turns out there were still more Tesla stories than anything else — 6 compared to 5 coronavirus-linked stories. Well, that is, unless you count the articles about collapsing used car sales, collapsing motorcycle sales, and gas stations facing bankruptcy. Those would bring the coronavirus-linked stories to 8.

We’ll see what happens in May. I’m concerned we’re not headed back to normality quite yet. To be honest, I’m concerned that we’re far way from that. Nonetheless, and as much as some others we respect and learn from may be horribly concerned about the same, I think it’s still best to keep a foothold in reality rather than try to pretend Disney World, clean public health, and economic roses are around the corner. Let’s not fool ourselves into thinking there are simple solutions when we’re between two horrendous possibilities. If we start fighting each other because we want easy solutions and because we think we need a scapegoat to put all the blame on, we just make the situation worse and we stimulate more problems. Well, that’s my 2:00 am 2 cents on the matter.

If you have an argument to make, I’m still an idealist who thinks you should try to make it with logical and solid facts. It would be nice if our society functioned a bit more on that Age of the Enlightenment value. I know this is the 21st century and we’re not supposed to be in that age, but I am concerned that the Age of Twitter and the growing tendency to lock ourselves off in bubbles, while spewing spears at other bubbles without even understanding them, is leading society in a challenging direction. That on top of a climate crisis is akin to a nasty little era of instability and unruliness.

Back to your regularly scheduled cleantech programming at 7:00am Florida time.



