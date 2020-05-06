Customers Can Order A Volkswagen ID.3 First Edition Starting June 17





May 6th, 2020 by Steve Hanley

Jürgen Stackman, head of sales for Volkswagen, tweeted on May 5 that people who have placed a deposit for the First Edition of the ID.3 will be able to place their order for a car starting June 17. The reservation fee was $1,000 and the offer was oversubscribed. The company will make only 30,000 First Edition cars but got 37,000 reservations. It will list for under €40,000 in Europe, according to the company.

Our #VWID3 1st pre-bookers can order their car from 17th June, 2020 ❗️You will be contacted by your dealer shortly! In right-hand-drive markets the start of ordering should be about 4 weeks later. You will be contacted by your dealer shortly! Thanks for your patience! pic.twitter.com/fOpxB5sYu2 — Jürgen Stackmann (@jstackmann) May 5, 2020

Previously, Volkswagen announced that it plans to deliver all 30,000 ID.3 First cars simultaneously throughout Europe. While orders can be placed June 17, the company has yet to say when deliveries will begin. There have been rumors the company has been experiencing significant software issues with the first cars but Stackmann’s tweet may (or may not) indicate those glitches have been resolved.

Once the ID.3 First cars have been built and delivered, Volkswagen will turn its attention to non-reservation holders. At present, the company plans three trim levels — Pure, Pro, and Pro S. According to TechCrunch, the base ID.3 Pure will be equipped with a 45 kWh battery pack capable of providing 205 miles of range as measured by the WLTP standard. It will come with a 93 kW motor with a 110 kW motor optional. Prices will start at under €30,000 in the German market.

The ID.3 Pro has a 58 kWh battery and 261 miles of range. A 107 kW motor is standard and a 150 kW motor is optional. 11 kW 3-phase charging is also part of the upgrade motor package. It will start at less than €35,000 in Germany. The Pro S has a 77 kWh battery and 342 miles of range. It will use the 150 kW motor that is an option on the Pro and have high power charging included as well. It is expected to retail for about €40,000.

The ID.3 is about the same size as a Golf, but because the powertrain takes up less room, the interior of the car has more space for passengers and their stuff. If Volkswagen can get 30,000 ID.3 First cars out the door and into the hands of customers this summer, that will be good news for an industry devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.

The ID.3 will not be offered in the US market, where customers are fleeing sedan and hatchback vehicles as if their hair was on fire. Instead, the company will offer its ID.4, an SUV-style vehicle based on the same MEB platform used for the ID.3. The ID.4 is expected to go into production next year in Germany and the first ID.4 vehicles in America will be imported. Volkswagen is building an assembly line for the ID.4 in Tennessee but production there is not expected to begin until 2022.



Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.











