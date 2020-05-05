The Nature Of Crises & The Downfall Of Giants: Past Peak Oil With Bill McKibben (Webinar)





May 5th, 2020 by Guest Contributor

By Maria Virginia Olano, Climate XChange

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world and each of our lives over the course of a few weeks — we now work, learn, socialize, and pretty much do everything differently. Our lives have been impacted deeply as we have adapted to this new normal.

For movement builders and advocates, it presents the challenge of how to help those suffering today — while not leaving behind those other issues we care deeply for. One such issue is the climate crisis. There is no shortage of correlations between both the causes and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and the climate crisis — from those most vulnerable and at the frontlines of both, to the collective action needed to overcome both crises.

As we envisioned how to best adapt our work and best serve our community during this time, we wanted to create a space through a new series of webinars that focuses on sharing the stories of people committed to creating a livable and equitable future for life on this planet, those working every day to ensure we find ourselves on the other side of the climate crisis. It highlights those providing a bit of hope, and a vision we need now more than ever.

The webinars are freely available through recordings on our website. They take place on Fridays at 3:00pm Eastern Time.

This week – Friday, May 8th – we are thrilled to be joined by author and environmental activist Bill McKibben (register here to join). In 2008, Bill founded 350.org, an organization focused on bringing together a movement to end fossil fuels, build community resilience, and address environmental justice issues at their roots. As the world draws more and more parallels between the COVID-19 and climate crisis, his message of equity and justice in the climate fight holds even more truth as we work towards solutions that effectively combat both crises simultaneously. He also currently has a weekly column for The New Yorker.

We hope to continue featuring solutions-oriented leaders in the coming months, so if you are interested in being a speaker for an upcoming webinar, or know someone who would be, please reach out at mvolano@climate-xchange.org.

Climate XChange (CXC) is a 501(c)(3) nonpartisan, nonprofit organization with a mission to advance the transition towards a clean economy in states across the United States. With a three-pronged approach of research, media, and advocacy tools, CXC is at the forefront of state-level emissions reduction, and green technology policy. Visit their website for more at climate-xchange.org.



