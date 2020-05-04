  
   

Published on May 4th, 2020 | by Zachary Shahan

Efficient Heat Pump Water Heaters, Tesla Model 3 vs. BMW 330i & Audi A4 — CleanTechnica Top 20


May 4th, 2020 by  

Heat pump water heaters? That’s right — that was the most popular topic of the week last week on CleanTechnica. Surprised me. It’s not even a Tesla product! In fact, Tesla was only in the title of 7 stories, which would be great for any other company, but is below Tesla’s average. The Tesla Model 3 regained its position as the solo leader of popular story topics. Aside from that car, topics were very spread out. Climate change had a couple of hits. Stationary battery storage had a couple of hits. The end of fossil fuels had a couple of hits. Otherwise, there was great topic diversity last week. Have a look:

  1. Heat Pump Water Heaters — Game Changers In Efficiency
  2. Tesla Model 3 vs BMW 330i & Audi A4 — 5 Year Cost of Ownership — CleanTechnica Report
  3. KIA Teases 800 Volt 300 Mile EV With 25 Minute Recharge Time
  4. Battery Lifetime: How Long Can Electric Vehicle Batteries Last?
  5. US Launches “Game Changer” Perovskite Solar Cells At Natural Gas
  6. The 5 Stages Of EV Denial & Why Tesla Stays Ahead
  7. Failed Federal Government Has States Considering Articles Of Confederacy
  8. Close Console Lid Gently, Please — Tesla Model 3 Becomes Sentient, Sort Of
  9. 33× More 2019 Audi A3 & A4 Than Tesla Model 3 On Used Car Market Per Car Sold — CleanTechnica Report
  10. Massive, Unseasonable Heatwave to Hit the Southern US Next Week — How to Keep Safe
  11. The Bajaj Chetak Is Finally Back As An All-New, All-Electric Scooter
  12. Next Nissan Electric Car Revealed in Patent Filing
  13. Antarctica Is Melting Like Never Before
  14. Size Matters: Energy Storage Scales Up To Beat Down Fossil Fuels
  15. The Age Of Fire Is Ending — With Or Without Humans (Reaction To Planet Of The Humans Film)
  16. VW CEO Is Worried: Tesla’s Neural Network Is Far Beyond What Other Auto Manufacturers Have
  17. Universal Community Solar Revolution Brewing Under COVID-19 Crisis
  18. Tesla Model 3 Reaches #1 In Europe As Europe Reaches 10% EV Market Share — CleanTechnica Report
  19. Tesla Model 3 = 8th Best Selling Car in USA — CleanTechnica Report
  20. Starlink Private Beta Testing To Begin In 3 Months, Public Beta Testing To Follow

 
 

