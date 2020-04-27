  
   

#1 electric vehicle, solar, & battery news + analysis site in the world. Support our work today.


Autonomous Vehicles

Published on April 27th, 2020 | by Zachary Shahan

0

Tesla’s Computer Vision Tech Rockin’ It, Tesla Ventilator Donations — CleanTechnica Top 20


April 27th, 2020 by  

Perhaps society is rolling back toward normality after all — the most popular articles on CleanTechnica last week were once again led by a few Tesla stories, including two about Tesla vehicles! Yes, one COVID-19/ventilator story still slipped into the top 3, and a few other coronavirus-related stories hit the rest of the top 20 … because cancelling society comes with some major side effects. However, most of the top 20 was about electric vehicles or renewable energy — and Tesla pulled in 9 of the 20 headlines (and was apparently slipped into another one that wasn’t really about Tesla). That is much more in line with CleanTechnica’s history.

  1. Tesla Achieved The Accuracy Of Lidar With Its Advanced Computer Vision Tech
  2. There Are No “Missing Ventilators” — Elon & Tesla Kept Their Promise
  3. Tesla Model Y vs. Model 3 vs. Model X vs. Model S (Long Range & Performance Trims)
  4. Himalayas Visible For The First Time In 30 Years In Jalandhar, India
  5. Ford Closes Some Plants “Indefinitely”
  6. Speedy 3D Printer Could Revive Algae Biofuel, With Coral Bonus
  7. Triton Model H Electric SUV — 1,500 HP, 700 Miles, 26,000 Lb Towing Capacity
  8. Why Waymo Gave Up On Driver-Monitored Autopilot
  9. Tesla Model Y vs. Model 3 — Owner & Former GM EV1 Engineer Shares Details
  10. 120 Megawatt Floating Solar Project Completed In China
  11. Fisker Reveals Its Answer To The Tesla Cybertruck
  12. Hyundai Prophesy To Replace Ioniq In 2021
  13. Tiny New “Artificial Jellyfish” Taps Wave Energy For Carbon Capture
  14. Did You See This At The Tesla Cybertruck Reveal?
  15. COVID-19 Could Be The End Of Globalization As We Know It
  16. Tesla Model 3 Sunshades — CleanTechnica Review
  17. A Tale Of Two Cleanups: Oil Sands Vs Mining
  18. This Custom-Wrapped Tesla Model Y With Roof Racks & Matching Cargo Box Looks Amazing
  19. Tesla Model 3 Changing EV Charging Demand — Study
  20. Did Audi Copy Tesla’s Website For Its FAQs Page? 👀

One story that didn’t make the top 20 but I think totally should have: Electric Vehicles Nearly 9% Of New Auto Sales In Germany — March EV Sales Report. That’s big news.

Want to buy a Tesla Model 3? Feel free to use my referral code to get some free Supercharging miles with your purchase: https://ts.la/zachary63404.

You can also use the code when buying a Model S or Model X, or can get a $250 discount on Tesla solar with that code. There is currently no use for a referral code when putting down a reservation for a Cybertruck or Model Y 
 

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.
It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.


Tags: , , , , , , , ,


About the Author

is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA] — after years of covering solar and EVs, he simply has a lot of faith in this company and feels like it is a good cleantech company to invest in. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort on Tesla or any other company.


Related Posts



Back to Top ↑

© 2020   CleanTechnica



Back to Top ↑