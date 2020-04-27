Tesla’s Computer Vision Tech Rockin’ It, Tesla Ventilator Donations — CleanTechnica Top 20





April 27th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

Perhaps society is rolling back toward normality after all — the most popular articles on CleanTechnica last week were once again led by a few Tesla stories, including two about Tesla vehicles! Yes, one COVID-19/ventilator story still slipped into the top 3, and a few other coronavirus-related stories hit the rest of the top 20 … because cancelling society comes with some major side effects. However, most of the top 20 was about electric vehicles or renewable energy — and Tesla pulled in 9 of the 20 headlines (and was apparently slipped into another one that wasn’t really about Tesla). That is much more in line with CleanTechnica’s history.

One story that didn’t make the top 20 but I think totally should have: Electric Vehicles Nearly 9% Of New Auto Sales In Germany — March EV Sales Report. That’s big news.

