Published on April 27th, 2020 | by Zachary Shahan0
Tesla’s Computer Vision Tech Rockin’ It, Tesla Ventilator Donations — CleanTechnica Top 20
April 27th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan
Perhaps society is rolling back toward normality after all — the most popular articles on CleanTechnica last week were once again led by a few Tesla stories, including two about Tesla vehicles! Yes, one COVID-19/ventilator story still slipped into the top 3, and a few other coronavirus-related stories hit the rest of the top 20 … because cancelling society comes with some major side effects. However, most of the top 20 was about electric vehicles or renewable energy — and Tesla pulled in 9 of the 20 headlines (and was apparently slipped into another one that wasn’t really about Tesla). That is much more in line with CleanTechnica’s history.
- Tesla Achieved The Accuracy Of Lidar With Its Advanced Computer Vision Tech
- There Are No “Missing Ventilators” — Elon & Tesla Kept Their Promise
- Tesla Model Y vs. Model 3 vs. Model X vs. Model S (Long Range & Performance Trims)
- Himalayas Visible For The First Time In 30 Years In Jalandhar, India
- Ford Closes Some Plants “Indefinitely”
- Speedy 3D Printer Could Revive Algae Biofuel, With Coral Bonus
- Triton Model H Electric SUV — 1,500 HP, 700 Miles, 26,000 Lb Towing Capacity
- Why Waymo Gave Up On Driver-Monitored Autopilot
- Tesla Model Y vs. Model 3 — Owner & Former GM EV1 Engineer Shares Details
- 120 Megawatt Floating Solar Project Completed In China
- Fisker Reveals Its Answer To The Tesla Cybertruck
- Hyundai Prophesy To Replace Ioniq In 2021
- Tiny New “Artificial Jellyfish” Taps Wave Energy For Carbon Capture
- Did You See This At The Tesla Cybertruck Reveal?
- COVID-19 Could Be The End Of Globalization As We Know It
- Tesla Model 3 Sunshades — CleanTechnica Review
- A Tale Of Two Cleanups: Oil Sands Vs Mining
- This Custom-Wrapped Tesla Model Y With Roof Racks & Matching Cargo Box Looks Amazing
- Tesla Model 3 Changing EV Charging Demand — Study
- Did Audi Copy Tesla’s Website For Its FAQs Page? 👀
One story that didn’t make the top 20 but I think totally should have: Electric Vehicles Nearly 9% Of New Auto Sales In Germany — March EV Sales Report. That’s big news.
