Arcimoto Refocusing On Supporting Last-Mile Delivery & First Responders Amidst Global Pandemic





April 24th, 2020 by Kyle Field

The designer and manufacturer of the fully electric three-wheeled Fun Utility vehicle and its last-mile delivery and first responder variants, Arcimoto is pivoting amidst the global pandemic. The unfortunate cards dealt by the coronavirus have countries around the world at a standstill and Arcimoto was no exception. The company responded by hitting pause on its Arcimoto Manufacturing Plant (AMP) and took a step back to reassess the need.

With most people around the world sheltering at home, Arcimoto’s Deliverator has gone from a nice-to-have delivery vehicle to the ideal last-mile delivery vehicle for getting critical food and supplies to residences across the country and around the world. With manufacturing on hold, the company is reassessing its vehicle design and manufacturing systems to optimize them for cost and throughput speed.

CEO Mark Frohnmayer shared the current state of affairs at Arcimoto from Q1 2020 in an update video that outlines not only the company’s response to the coronavirus, but also the opportunity its vehicles present to fleets and humans around the world. Have a look:

The video highlights Arcimoto’s local fire department in Eugene, Oregon, which took delivery of an Arcimoto Rapid Responder vehicle. In watching the update, it is clear the fire department not only sees the vehicle as even more capable than many of its traditional vehicles to respond to the daily needs of the department, the fire chief recognizes just how much more fun it is as well. “I see this as a daily deployed apparatus,” Eugene-Springfield Fire Chief Chris Heppel said.

“Folks are going to yearn to have the opportunity to be on a unit like this because it also brings a level of independence.” The fire chief not only sees the vehicles as fun and functional, but as more competent in tighter streets and thoroughfares across the city. The city’s long term plan calls for more dense areas, narrower traffic lanes, and pedestrian pathways, which can be difficult for traditionally oversized first responder vehicles to access.

For Eugene’s Fire Department, the Rapid Responder looks like a clear winner, and it is finding traction with many other fleets around the world as well. Arcimoto is still accepting orders as it makes plans to resume production when the time is right.



