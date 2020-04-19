Building A COVID Hospital In 2 Days





April 19th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

Building a COVID hospital in two days just proves that when we want to be, humans can be very innovative and productive.

This “RestackableCOVID Hospital” was developed and built by Broad Sustainable Building. It’s transported as if it’s a shipping container but is able to extend out to make larger spaces. This hospital is all set up and ready to serve patients as well — they have beds, bathrooms, and circulations paces that are enclosed by 2D panels.

In the video above, you can see that Seoul National University shared a timelapse video of how it assembled the hospital in Mungyeong, South Korea. The construction was finished in only 2 days and was put immediately into operation on April 1st upon being equipped with medical devices and beds.

Broad Sustainable Buildings is known for its famous 30-story hotel built in two weeks as well as for having the world’s tallest prefabricated building, a 57-story prefab, built in just a few months.

The components that Broad uses are BCore panels with a high weight-to-strength ratio. They have also made it possible for Broad to complete construction really fast — as in, under 20 days. Li Shuai told TreeHugger, “We have to complete all the projects from design, production, transportation, construction, installation, and commissioning in 20 days.”

Another key feature in this design is its restackability. (Is that a word?) This means that additional stories can be added later as the hospital needs them. For this to happen, designs of the foundation have to be considered before the building is built.

Hospitals are key in fighting the COVID-19 crisis, but Broad could go further with this design. It could even work with different charities across the world that help with homelessness and other types of poverty. Whether a hospital, a house, or even some type of storage for food, this design could be the next step in creating buildings for all types of needs.

Either way, this type of innovation is what we as society fights fast-moving pandemics and other issues that harm us as a whole.





