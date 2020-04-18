Tesla Model 3 Screen Protector & Blue Light Protector — CleanTechnica Review





April 18th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

The central element of the Tesla Model 3 — in more ways than one — is its touchscreen. If you’re like me, you’re probably a little concerned about damaging that thing. So, I was happy to get the opportunity to review a new Model 3 touchscreen protector from Launch. Actually, this is my a second touchscreen protector. The first one was working fine, but Launch offered me one that protects against blue light and it looked like it was a good-quality screen protector all around, so I took the offer.

What’s the point of blue light protection? Well, I’m no Tony Stark, so I can’t go far on this topic, but blue light reportedly causes eye strain and can be disruptive to one’s sleep. I suffer quite a bit from both of those problems (I’m sure in good part because of how I approach this 24/7 job), so I figured I needed all the help I could get cutting back on blue light, including blue light I get from the Tesla Model 3 touchscreen.

That said, I like the touchscreen — it’s so crisp and the visualizations are so enjoyable to view. So, I was slightly concerned the touchscreen protector would make the whole thing a yellow ugly eyesore or something. Not the case at all. I haven’t had a ton of driving time since putting the protector on — social isolation and all — but from a couple of weeks with the screen protector, I don’t even notice it. The screen seems the same to me. I would guess that more than 90% of people wouldn’t even realize there’s anything covering the screen.

Launch also claims that the product is “smudge resistant,” and that seems to be the case, which is another way the thin film actually improves upon the base screen. Lastly, the screen protector — which is tempered glass, not plastic — protects the Tesla-provided touchscreen at the center of your car from scratching or from the glass shattering (not that I’ve seen any cases of that happening — since it’s, luckily, not an iPhone you can just drop on the sidewalk).

The thin film was super easy to install, but you do need to be careful and make sure to align it correctly and keep the bubbles and dust out. I filmed a short video of the installation to show how to do it and how easy it is.

Oh yeah, and the screen protector is anti-bacterial! Unfortunately, it doesn’t zap viruses.

The price is $69 for the next day or so, and then presumably goes back up to its original price of $80.

Want to buy a Tesla Model 3? Feel free to use my referral code to get some free Supercharging miles with your purchase: https://ts.la/zachary63404.

You can also use the code when buying a Model S or Model X, or can get a $250 discount on Tesla solar with that code. There is currently no use for a referral code when putting down a reservation for a Cybertruck or Model Y.



