Tesla Model 3 — More Sales Than Dodge Charger & Ford Mustang Combined

April 5th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

Looking at how the Tesla Model 3 compares on the list of top selling cars is always a bit odd. The other top selling cars are a class or three below the Model 3. The most comparable vehicles on the list are the iconic Ford Mustang and Dodge Charger, which are lacking in practically every department compared to the Model 3 (sometimes by a gigantic margin), but they are at least in the “sporty affordable cars” category. That combo also makes them fairly good sellers — popular enough to make the list of the top 15 best selling cars in the USA.

From time to time, I find it a bit interesting to compare Model 3 sales to Ford Mustang sales, and this time I’m throwing in the Dodge Charger. Looking at the first quarter of 2020 in the USA, it turns out the Model 3 actually outsold both of them combined. The Model 3 had nearly 2½ more sales than either the Mustang or Charger.

The Ford Mustang was actually one of the only models that saw its sales increase in Q1 2020 compared to Q1 2019, rising 7%, whereas the Dodge Charger followed the market trend and saw its sales decline, dropping 10%. The Model 3, as reported yesterday, had a notable increase in sales (deliveries) compared to the first quarter of 2019, up 83%.

Compared to having approximately 4,000 more sales than the Mustang in Q1 2019 and 7,000 more sales than the Charger, in the first quarter of this year, 2020, the Model 3 had approximately 26,000–27,000 more sales than each of these “muscle car” models.

It is logical the Model 3 gets so many more sales. It’s quicker, safer, cleaner, drives better, has more advanced tech, and yet can easily have a similar cost of ownership across a handful of years. In fact, when more Autopilot/Full Self Driving features get implemented and Tesla’s German gigafactory gets built, the Model 3 could see its sales gap with these models increase.

Ford seems to recognize what’s up, and thus created the Mustang Mach-E, which is reportedly a serious effort from the American automaker that tries to bring the popularity and strong inherent advantages and appeal of electric powertrains into its own package. We’ll soon see how well the market accepts that move.











Side note: I made it all the way through this article before realizing how ironic the name “Charger” is in this context.

