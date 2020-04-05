Check Out Week 2 Of CleanTechnica’s New Weekly Broadcast!

April 5th, 2020 by Chanan Bos

This has been a long time coming, but it’s finally here, CleanTechnica’s very own weekly news broadcast on our YouTube channel. The point of our new weekly show is to help you with the informational overload out there. We bring you all the most relevant cleantech news of the week in under 20 minutes. Anything that can be summarized quickly will be and those stories that require more context will get a deeper dive.

In addition to our weekly videos, we will start publishing it in the form of a podcast. Farther along, we are working on a platform that will let you submit stories for consideration and maybe even help vote on the stories that make the final selection each week. If you like the videos and the format, we encourage you to like and subscribe on YouTube and share it on your favorite social media networks. If we get enough traction with the weekly show, we’ll bump up the frequency to twice a week.



