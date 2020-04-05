  
   

#1 electric vehicle, solar, & battery news + analysis site in the world. Support our work today.


Cars

Published on April 5th, 2020 | by Chanan Bos

0

Check Out Week 2 Of CleanTechnica’s New Weekly Broadcast!

April 5th, 2020 by  

This has been a long time coming, but it’s finally here, CleanTechnica’s very own weekly news broadcast on our YouTube channel. The point of our new weekly show is to help you with the informational overload out there. We bring you all the most relevant cleantech news of the week in under 20 minutes. Anything that can be summarized quickly will be and those stories that require more context will get a deeper dive.

In addition to our weekly videos, we will start publishing it in the form of a podcast. Farther along, we are working on a platform that will let you submit stories for consideration and maybe even help vote on the stories that make the final selection each week. If you like the videos and the format, we encourage you to like and subscribe on YouTube and share it on your favorite social media networks. If we get enough traction with the weekly show, we’ll bump up the frequency to twice a week. 
 

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.
It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.


Tags: , ,


About the Author

Chanan grew up in a multicultural, multi-lingual environment that often gives him a unique perspective on a variety of topics. He is always in thought about big picture topics like AI, quantum physics, philosophy, Universal Basic Income, climate change, sci-fi concepts like the singularity, misinformation, and the list goes on. Currently, he is studying creative media & technology but already has diplomas in environmental sciences as well as business & management. His goal is to discourage linear thinking, bias, and confirmation bias whilst encouraging out-of-the-box thinking and helping people understand exponential progress. Chanan is very worried about his future and the future of humanity. That is why he has a tremendous admiration for Elon Musk and his companies, foremost because of their missions, philosophy, and intent to help humanity and its future. He sees Tesla as one of the few companies that can help us save ourselves from climate change.


Related Posts



Back to Top ↑

© 2020   CleanTechnica



Back to Top ↑