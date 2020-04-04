Tesla Model 3 = 7th Best Selling Car in USA & 19th Best Selling Vehicle

April 4th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

The Tesla Model 3 isn’t done with the headlines, despite the Model Y’s review-grabbing arrival and the coronavirus pandemic we’re dealing with at the moment. Tesla has climbed the rankings of the top selling cars in the USA and placed the Model 3 on the 7th rung*. That’s up from 9th in 2019 as a whole and up from 13th in the first quarter of 2019. Though, it is the same ranking as the Model 3 obtained in the 4th quarter of 2019.

*Note: This is based on official figures from other automakers but an estimate for the Model 3. Tesla only reports global sales, without splitting them out by country or region, and has also started combining Model 3 and Model Y sales/deliveries. That said, CleanTechnica’s estimates are based on a variety of sources and data points over the years, and our numbers have historically been consistently validated by other sources, Elon Musk tweets, and details in Tesla quarterly reports days or months later.

As usual, the stunning thing about the Model 3’s high ranking is that its base price is much higher than the base MSRP of the other vehicles on this list, which are typically ~$15,000 cheaper on the low end. Furthermore, most Model 3 buyers add features or buy higher-trim, longer-range, higher-cost versions of the Model 3.

That said, for most people very familiar with the Model 3, including owners (myself included), the Model 3 offers significant advantages in total cost of ownership calculations — most notably low operational costs, low maintenance costs, and high resale value. Additionally, the value for the money is very high. There is no car on the market with a higher value for the money as far as I’ve seen. If the base price was lower, making the car accessible to many more people who would like to buy it, I think it could easily be the top selling car in the country quarter after quarter.

The above ranking is just for cars. If you compare with all passenger vehicle models, SUVs and pickup trucks included, the Model 3 falls in the rankings to #19. I don’t personally collect all of the model numbers as I do with cars, but Reuters published a list of the top 20 vehicle in the USA two days ago and I am using those figures — except that it did not include the Model 3, presumably because the reporter just compiled clear official data and did not venture into the world of US Tesla delivery estimates.

As I wrote yesterday, US vehicle sales are dominated by SUVs and pickup trucks. That makes it very likely the Model Y will surpass Model 3 sales once production capacity is high enough (and the COVID-19 crisis passes or at least gets more moderate), and the biggest question regards how high it can go. (Another big question is whether Tesla will start splitting out Model 3 and Model Y deliveries. If it doesn’t, it is going to get very hard to estimate numbers for the two models.)

Getting back to the Model 3, I think a few independent rankings and findings help to explain why the Model 3 is such a top seller that go beyond what I can explain. Kelley Blue Book expects the Model 3 to have the best resale value of any car on the market, and Capital One research indicates that the resale values of its premium-class competitors have been tanking since the Model 3 hit the market. Just last month, iSeeCars reported that the Model 3 has been holding its value dramatically better than any other vehicle on the market. All of this connects well to the Consumer Reports finding that Tesla Model 3 owners are more satisfied with their vehicles than the owners of any other cars. For more on why that is, see: “70 Reasons Why Tesla Model 3 Is Most Loved Car.”

