Rad Power Bikes Launches A Turbocharged Build Of The Popular RadRunner E-Bike

March 31st, 2020 by Kyle Field

Rad Power Bikes has made a name for itself in the world of electric bikes by producing some of the best values in the game. With bikes like the RadWagon, RadRover, RadCity, and more listed at a flat price of $1,499, it has made electric bikes more accessible to people around the world.

Last year, the company launched the RadRunner 1, a more affordable single speed, moped-style e-bike at a lower price of just $1,299. This month, the company cut another $100 off the price for a new base price of $1,199. Having had some time to play with the format and solicit (overwhelmingly positive) feedback from customers, Rad Power Bikes is back with the RadRunner Plus.

The new premium offering takes the RadRunner 1 to the max with a suspension fork, and upgrades the powertrain to Rad Power Bikes’ standard 7-speed kit that result in an e-bike package that’s fun and functional, for $1,699. That’s more than any other bike in the Rad Power bike line up because it comes fully loaded with the extras above, fenders, the passenger package, a custom LED halo headlight, and the standard Rad Power Bikes LCD that comes on most of its bikes. Remember, these are all additions on a bike that normally starts at just $1,199.

“The RadRunner Plus blends the accessible utilitarian design of the original RadRunner with an all-new collection of upgrades for riders craving a premium ebike experience,” said Mike Radenbaugh, Rad Power Bikes’ founder and CEO. “The result is a head-turning electric utility bike that makes it easier than ever to run errands across town or pick up a friend scooter style.”

The unique form factor of the RadRunner allows for the addition of the RadRunner Passenger package to the rear which allows a passenger to hop on the back much like they would on a motorcycle or moped. The RadRunner Plus includes this rear pad as one of the many upgrades it offers compared to the base RadRunner 1.

Up front, the RadRunner Plus offers a massive LED halo headlight with a built in rock guard to keep it safe through whatever adventures you throw at it. A suspension fork helps smooth out the bumps to make the ride more comfortable for you and your passenger. Many fat tire bikes skip the suspension fork, as the higher volume tires absorb many of the bumps, but adding active suspension makes the ride that much nicer.

The RadRunner frame is extremely capable, with a hauling capacity of 300 pounds (136 kilograms) that can be used to haul people or gear around. In addition to the included accessories, the RadRunner and the RadRunner Plus can be kitted out with a front rack and one of Rad Power Bikes’ wide range of baskets, panniers, bags, and platforms up front and on the rear deck.

The 750-watt RadRunner Plus is available for pre-order today for $1,699 in the US and in a 500-watt configuration for Canada for $2,299 CAD. In Europe, the 250-watt motor configuration will set buyers back $1,599. Bikes are expected to start shipping in July, so you’re going to have to wait a bit to get your hands on one of these custom beauties.

Head over to radpowerbikes.com, radpowerbikes.ca, or radpowerbikes.eu to spec out a bike and get all the details on Rad Power Bikes’ new RadRunner Plus.



