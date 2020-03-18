DOE Seeking Input & Collaboration On Science & Technology Response To COVID-19

March 18th, 2020 by Guest Contributor

Via the US Department of Energy (DOE):

The Department of Energy (DOE) encourages you to consider scientific questions that underpin COVID-19 response and that the research community may answer using DOE user facilities, computational resources, and enabling infrastructure. Please send research questions that the scientific community may address with DOE resources by email to SC.DCL@science.doe.gov.

More information can be found in the Dear Colleague Letter on DOE’s Coronavirus Resources Hub. Responses will be reviewed beginning March 18, 2020.

The Department is acting rapidly to leverage, and when appropriate provide prioritized access to, the full range of DOE user facilities and other facilities available at national laboratories to support the national and international effort to address COVID-19.

The Department looks forward to the responses.

DOE is coordinating closely with the White House and our interagency partners in the unified response to the Coronavirus. We have been in communication with our employees across the country throughout this event and have encouraged them to take appropriate precautions and follow CDC guidance. DOE leadership will be issuing further guidance as the situation evolves.

