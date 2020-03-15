409,000-Mile Tesla Model X … Ossiaco Home Solar Inverter … Tesla Model Y vs. Model 3 Market Explosion — CleanTechnica Top 20

March 15th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan

The most popular CleanTechnica article of the week last week was not about the Tesla Model Y, Tesla Cybertruck, Tesla Model 3, or any other hot new Tesla. Instead, it was about a Model X old-timer with 409,000 miles on the odometer. The #2 story wasn’t even a Tesla story! Totally geeking out, it was about a solar inverter. 😛 Finally at #3 we had the hot new Tesla Model Y, in particular my piece about the differences between its market explosion/ramp up in production and deliveries versus the Model 3’s.

Other stories in the top 20 cover the Model Y, the Model 3, the Volkswagen e-Golf, Tesla Autopilot, an electric airplane, electric hippie vans, EV batteries, solar PV research, a little bit of coronavirus, and more. Check out the full top 20 list here:

Want to buy a Tesla Model 3, Model S, or Model X? Feel free to use my referral code to get some free Supercharging miles with your purchase: https://ts.la/zachary63404. Or not. It’s always best to use the code of the owner who most helped you decide on a Tesla, imho.

You can also get a $250 discount on Tesla solar with that code. There is currently no use for a referral code when putting down a reservation for a Cybertruck or Model Y.



Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.







