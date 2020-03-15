Published on March 15th, 2020 | by Zachary Shahan0
409,000-Mile Tesla Model X … Ossiaco Home Solar Inverter … Tesla Model Y vs. Model 3 Market Explosion — CleanTechnica Top 20
March 15th, 2020 by Zachary Shahan
The most popular CleanTechnica article of the week last week was not about the Tesla Model Y, Tesla Cybertruck, Tesla Model 3, or any other hot new Tesla. Instead, it was about a Model X old-timer with 409,000 miles on the odometer. The #2 story wasn’t even a Tesla story! Totally geeking out, it was about a solar inverter. 😛 Finally at #3 we had the hot new Tesla Model Y, in particular my piece about the differences between its market explosion/ramp up in production and deliveries versus the Model 3’s.
Other stories in the top 20 cover the Model Y, the Model 3, the Volkswagen e-Golf, Tesla Autopilot, an electric airplane, electric hippie vans, EV batteries, solar PV research, a little bit of coronavirus, and more. Check out the full top 20 list here:
- Tesla Model X With 409,000 Miles — What Went Wrong? Not Much
- Ossiaco Has Built The One Home Solar Inverter To Rule Them All
- Tesla Model Y Market Explosion Going So Differently From Tesla Model 3 Explosion
- “Dear Tesla & Elon Musk … Because Of You I Won’t Be Going To A Funeral”
- My Tesla Model 3 Got A Boo Boo
- Tesla Model Y Standing Next To Volvo XC90 — Looks Like A Midsized SUV (Video)
- Wright Electric Begins Developing Propulsion System For Commercial Electric Plane
- Samsung Reveals New Solid State Lithium Metal Battery With 900Wh/L Density
- Tesla Model Y Compared To BMW’s X5M & X6M High-Performance SUVs
- 1st Time Driving A Volkswagen E-Golf, Gas Car Driver Finds Surprise, Excitement, Joy, & Grace
- UK Company Is Bringing The Electric Revolution To Hippy Camper Vans
- Tesla Model 3 Autonomous Fleet Is Filmed On Tampa Expressway (Florida)
- Wind Energy Leads Germany To Renewable Energy Record In February
- Demand For Palm Oil Is Burning Indonesia
- Waymo Unveils Its 5th Generation Autonomous Driving Technology
- Waymo, Worth Way Less Than First Thought, Is Pondering Its Future
- Trump Plan For Rising Sea Levels — Eminent Domain & Evictions
- From Homelessness To Owning A Tesla
- Coronavirus Partly Responsible For Dramatic Decrease In Nitrogen Dioxide Pollution Over China
- 1st Tesla Model Y Deliveries Started Today!
