Enthusiast Couple Embeds Tesla RFID Key Into A Ring For Easy Unlocking

March 10th, 2020 by Kyle Field

A husband and wife team took a unique approach to solving the problem of forgetting the card keys for their Tesla. They started by deconstructing the Tesla key card itself and proceeded to build the RFID chip and antenna into a custom ring that can then be used to unlock the car.

After the initial prototypes, they started offering them for sale on their website at TeslaTrip.com/Ring in a variety of colors in custom sizes for a range of buyers. The rings themselves are $100, plus $10 shipping within the US. They leave the RFID chip and antenna visible, which results in an attractive, techy ring for Tesla lovers. It’s not something many people will likely use as a wedding ring, but it is a nice option for buyers looking for a more discreet way to carry around a key to the Tesla.

The Tesla ring key seems like a great option for those looking to ditch the key card or who just don’t want to carry anything in their pockets. Runners, surfers, triathletes, hikers, and more seem like they could benefit from this tech — though, at $100 per ring, it is by no means cheap. [Editor’s note: I simply use my phone, or my wife’s phone, to get in and out of our Model 3. It’s an automatic, easy, effective option for us. I understand some people have trouble getting their phone to work well as a key, though. In such cases, this ring looks very cool and convenient. —Zach]

For me personally, I like the idea behind the ring, but just can’t justify dropping a Benjamin on something that would serve as little more than a backup to the backup. It would come in handy here and there, but just doesn’t tip the scales far enough for me to pull the trigger.

How about you? Is the Tesla key fob ring worth $100 to you? Have a better solution that you’ve been waiting to tell the world about? Hit us up in the comments with your suggestions to see how they stack up against your pocketbook.





