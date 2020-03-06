Emil Senkel Is Germany’s “Tesla Giga Fisherman”

March 6th, 2020 by Johnna Crider

Meet Emil Senkel, Germany’s “Giga Fisherman.” Senkel was recently featured in his local newspaper for his work documenting the building of Tesla’s gigafactory in Brandenburg, Giga Berlin. Senkel is balancing school and his passion for Tesla while focusing on his dreams. One is to meet Elon Musk. Another is to own a Model 3. Yet another is to work for Tesla.

“I am enthusiastic about this company right from the start. In my eyes, it is the most innovative in the world. I will work there one day,” says Senkel, who also shared on Twitter something his grandparents sent him: a copy of his interview with Moz, the local newspaper that interviewed him.

Pro-Tesla forces get the local media’s support and attention. 😄 @MOZde, an important regional newspaper featured me in order to illustrate the growing support. Thanks @MOZde and @essais_mathias for supporting @Tesla and #GigaBerlin !!!😊

My grandparents just sent me👇 https://t.co/nFASpejYFH pic.twitter.com/oILXLoJJJD — Emil Senkel (@EmilSenkel) March 5, 2020

Along with school, Senkel is biking and catching the train to Grünheide as often as possible. “Tesla fans in China did that when they started with the Gigafactory,” Senkel says — referencing many who tweeted history in the making, such as Chao Zhou, who documented the building of the Shanghai Gigafactory with his “Gigafishing” videos.

Senkel, who is saving up for a Model 3, says that, “You have to set goals.” One of his most recent goals is to meet Elon Musk, who will be attending the groundbreaking ceremony. (Elon, Emil Senkel deserves an invite!)

you are the new gigareporter alias gigafisherman @realChaoZhou — J.Hillmann (@juergenhillmann) March 5, 2020

Tesla is not only seen as a leader in the auto and energy industry, but it is the source of many a dream for young students who wish to make a difference in their — our world. Tesla is seen as one of the best companies to work for. Forbes listed it at #89 among best employer for new grads in 2018. It was also the world’s 4th most innovative companies for 2018 and is the soul of the EV revolution. Tesla’s cutting edge technology is what drives the market — its fellow automakers — to keep trying when it comes to creating customer-loved EVs.

As a final note on Senkel, Torque News reported that Senkel created a Tesla Giga Berlin 3D Model and that he hopes to give it to Elon Musk.





