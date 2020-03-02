Fossil Fuel Drilling Is Making Texans Sick (Video)

March 2nd, 2020 by Nexus Media

Originally published by Nexus Media.

In the summer of 2018, Nexus Media took part in Freedom to Breathe, a cross-country tour that explored how climate change intersects with the racial, social, and economic challenges that Americans face every day. We saw firsthand how fossil fuel pollution and extreme weather are damaging communities across the United States, and how ordinary people are organizing to combat the problem.

In Texas, methane leaking from fracking sites is not only heating the planet. It’s also making people ill. Locals have reported headaches, nosebleeds, and respiratory problems, and they are calling on fossil fuel companies to clean up their act. Find out more in the video below.

