Fleet Serving The “Happiest Place On Earth” Goes Electric With 42 Buses From BYD

February 27th, 2020 by Kyle Field

BYD continues to make inroads in the US with news of the delivery of the first two of a total of 42 buses to Anaheim Resort Transportation (ART). The new buses represent one step forward into the future for the transit company tasked with moving 9 million annual passengers around the greater Disneyland area in central Anaheim, California.

“We applaud ART for its bold action in fighting climate change,” said BYD North America President Stella Li. “We are excited about our continued partnership with Anaheim Resort Transportation and their commitment to Anaheim’s residents and visitors.”

The area is a bustling tourist hub for the area, with millions of guests flowing through not only the Disneyland theme parks, but the nearby Anaheim Convention Center and other local attractions. Adding 42 electric buses to the fleet will improve the guest experience by not only eliminating air pollution at the “Happiest Place on Earth” but also by eliminating the obnoxious noise produced by combustion buses.

Instead of the clattering of combustion engines that conjure images of antiquated locomotives or semi trucks, electric buses emit little more than a light whine as the electric motors spool up or down. It’s hard to imagine the theme park that created Tomorrowland being serviced by a fleet of buses that speak not of tomorrow, but of yesteryear. The upgrade to the initial 42 electric buses from BYD help flip that trend in the other directions by eliminating tailpipe emissions from a few of the buses serving the park.

The first two of the 30-foot long BYD K7M buses were delivered to ART this week with an additional 40 buses scheduled for delivery later this year. The buses play a crucial role in helping ART reach its goal of having a 50% electrified fleet by the end of 2020 in support of the broader city-wide #ElectrifyAnaheim initiative.

The road to fully electric transit fleets has been laid out before the world for years. The total cost of ownership of electrified transit buses of all shapes and sizes is competitive with their combustion counterparts and the picture will only improve from here on out as battery costs continue to fall.

BYD is on a mission to not simply sell vehicles, but to actively imagine a better future for us all and to build visionary products that move the world towards that better future. That includes a host of electric buses, trucks, forklifts, and vehicles, and also a full array of solar solutions that can be paired with BYD’s energy storage systems for an end-to-end renewable, zero emission system.

The future is now. Get on board.

If CleanTechnica has helped you learn about Tesla or Tesla’s Energy products, feel free to use my Tesla referral code — https://ts.la/kyle623 — to get 1,000 free Supercharging miles with the purchase of a new Tesla vehicle or a $250 award after activating a new Tesla solar system.



Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy & help you live in peace for the rest of your life.







