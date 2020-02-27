#1 electric vehicle, solar, & battery news + analysis site in the world. Support our work today.


Published on February 27th, 2020

Fighting Floods & Fossil Fuels In Texas (Video)

February 27th, 2020  

“Can you imagine a world without environmental activists pushing for change?”

Port Arthur, Texas. Source: Nexus Media

In the summer of 2018, Nexus Media took part in Freedom to Breathe, a cross-country tour that explored how climate change intersects with the racial, social, and economic challenges that Americans face every day. We saw firsthand how fossil fuel pollution and extreme weather are damaging communities across the United States, and how ordinary people are organizing to combat the problem.

In Port Arthur, Texas, community organizer Hilton Kelley has been fighting pollution from refineries for decades, now helping the community recover from flooding during Hurricane Harvey. Find out more in the video below.

Nexus Media is a nonprofit climate change news service. 
 

